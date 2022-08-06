ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelso, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thereflector.com

Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person

Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
WOODLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kelso, WA
Kelso, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Home, WA
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants

The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
HILLSBORO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#Kelso Police#St John Medical Center
kptv.com

Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso

KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
KELSO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for Murder

“I don't know how to defend myself against the truth.”. Dan Brophy image courtesy of Oregon Culinary Institute via Facebook. What if you found out your spouse, who you trusted implicitly and never thought would hurt you, had been fantasizing about your murder, possibly even for years? This is not advice, but if one were to murder their spouse, they certainly shouldn’t write about it on their blog. Detailing inner thoughts on exactly how one might carry out the attack and get away with it.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy