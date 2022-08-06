Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wanted man arrested after shots fired into Portland tent
A wanted man was arrested on Monday after reportedly shooting into a tent in Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
34-year-old man shot multiple times in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night.
KATU.com
Shooting in Northeast Vancouver leaves one in the hospital, police looking for suspect
VANCOUVER, Wash — Vancouver Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night, August 7, near the intersection of NE 62nd Avenue and NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. Police say when they arrived just after 9:00 p.m., they found a 34-year-old male on the ground with multiple gun shot wounds. Officers began...
thereflector.com
Charges to be filed in Woodland shooting that injured one person
Officers from the Woodland Police Department were called to the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park in Woodland on July 27 in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, officers found a man on the ground who had fallen out of a motorized wheelchair and there was blood in the street, stated a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured after multiple shots fired in NE Portland
Two men were injured after a "large number" of gunshots were heard in Northeast Portland on Sunday night, according to officials.
Trucks used to try to steal ATM in an early morning heist attempt
Early Tuesday morning, two trucks attempted to steal an ATM from a building in east Portland.
Hillsboro Police Log: Panhandler arrested for pulling down pants
The Hillsboro Police Department describes calls for service from July 25-31, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, July 25 A man spat in the face of a customer while inside a store in the 300 block of South First Avenue. The man took off running and was chased by multiple witnesses, who pointed out to responding officers where the man was hiding. The man was located inside...
True Crime Tuesday: An attempted kidnapping in Vancouver
Vancouver Police are still searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
Gresham endures ‘dangerous’ weekend after 5 shootings in 3 days
The Gresham Chief of Police is speaking up after a weekend of extreme violence where five shootings took place in less than 72 hours.
KATU.com
Security camera catches stunning crash in Washington County, deputies arrest driver
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, August 6, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies witnessed a grey Subaru Outback driving recklessly, almost striking two other vehicles who had to swerve to avoid a collision. When deputies tried to stop the Subaru it sped off, leading to a short...
KATU.com
Teen accused of striking pedestrian with stolen car, leading Clark Co. deputies on chase
VANCOUVER, Wash. — An 18-year-old behind the wheel of a stolen car led deputies on a chase in Southwest Washington on Saturday night, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. The incident started at about 11:45 p.m. Saturday when a deputy spotted the stolen vehicle filling up at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Intruder caught on camera walking around inside Portland woman’s home while she’s asleep
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A northeast Portland woman is shaken up after discovering an intruder was walking around inside her home as she slept. Misha Pierce says she would have never known about the incident, had her son not noticed some of his belongings were missing. This happened about 2:30...
Chronicle
Sirens: Man With Clown Makeup; Wild Chase in Centralia; DUI Arrests; Vehicle Lit on Fire
• A vehicle that was reported out of Olympia was recovered in the 900 block of South Scheuber Road at approximately 10 a.m. on Aug. 5. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of recovery. • A white 2000 Honda Civic was reported stolen out of a driveway in the...
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for Murder
“I don't know how to defend myself against the truth.”. Dan Brophy image courtesy of Oregon Culinary Institute via Facebook. What if you found out your spouse, who you trusted implicitly and never thought would hurt you, had been fantasizing about your murder, possibly even for years? This is not advice, but if one were to murder their spouse, they certainly shouldn’t write about it on their blog. Detailing inner thoughts on exactly how one might carry out the attack and get away with it.
ncwlife.com
Luyster III testifies he feared stepdad would kill him in Clark County trial
VANCOUVER — Brent Luyster III testified Monday in his second-degree murder trial that he thought he was going to die if he didn’t stab his stepfather during a physical altercation in May 2021 in Amboy. The sixth day of trial testimony in Clark County Superior Court culminated with...
KATU.com
Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
KXL
Driver Injured In NE Portland Crash Passes Away
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person has died from the injuries they suffered in a crash in Northeast Portland last month. A vehicle crashed into a tree on Northeast Cornfoot Road east of 47th Avenue in front of FedEx on July 27th. Police said on Monday that the driver died...
KXL
Pedestrian Dies In I-84 Crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was hit by a car on Interstate 84 east of 82nd Avenue early Sunday morning and died at the scene. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes just after 1:00am. The person has not yet been identified. They’re the 17th pedestrian to lose their...
KATU.com
Police investigating crash between SUV and motorcycle, 15-year-old behind the wheel
VANCOUVER, Wash. — At 9 p.m. Saturday, August 6, Vancouver Police responded to a call of a collision between an SUV and a motorcycle. Police say the rider of the motorcycle, a 22-year-old Vancouver resident was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was...
Comments / 0