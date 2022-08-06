Read full article on original website
Man Arrested After Stabbing Minor Outside Glen Burnie Mall
Police have arrested a man who stabbed a juvenile during a fight outside of the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie, authorities say. David Knuckey, 21, was allegedly arguing with a group of juveniles in the 7900 block of Ritchie Highway, when he took out a knife around 8:15 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police
An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Police find two girls reported missing in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police have found an 11-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl who were reported missing. Police said Jordan Ryan, 14, and Raylynn Ryan, 11, went missing around 9:30 p.m. Monday from the Randallstown area.
Family says Baltimore man killed on way to volunteering at food pantry
Baltimore City detectives are investigating after a man was gunned down in front of his home Monday morning.
Glen Burnie rape suspect arrested in Florida
A Glen Burnie man wanted for rape in Anne Arundel County was arrested last week during a traffic stop in Florida.
One Killed, One Hospitalized By Continued Gun Violence In Baltimore: Police
One man is dead and another is injured as Baltimore's shootings continue to rise, authorities say. An injured man was found after detectives were called to the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue Saturday, Aug. 6, around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to Baltimore police. Officers were able...
foxbaltimore.com
Man and Officer identified in Baltimore death investigation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man who died while in police custody was identified, along with an officer involved in the incident, Monday. According to police, on August 4, 2022 at about 11:15 a.m., Baltimore Police Officers responded to a scene near Sherwood Avenue for the report of an overdose.
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti found on Bethesda Trolley Trail in Montgomery County
BETHESDA, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An investigation is underway in Montgomery County as police are looking into another case of antisemitic graffiti. Photos taken of the graffiti show a fence near the Bethesda Trolley Trail painted with white power symbols and rhetoric. There was also similar graffiti pictured on the ground and walls of the trail.
Nottingham MD
Police: Missing woman was last seen in Parkville
——— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing woman. Janine Francis Weiss, 58, is 5’8” tall and weighs pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area operating a 2010 Silver Dodge Avenger with MD tag “6EC9260.”. Anyone with information on...
Bay Net
Anne Arundel County Executive Responds To Second Racial Incident At Community Center
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman issued the following statement regarding a second racially-motivated vandalism incident at Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. “On Wednesday evening, the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a racially-motivated vandalism incident at the Kingdom Celebration Center in Gambrills. This is...
Police: Parkville man struck by lightning died in hospital
Police say the man that was struck by lightning during Thursday's severe weather event has died. Medics took the man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Maryland law shields boy from charges in teen's shooting
BALTIMORE -- A 9-year-old Baltimore boy who was allegedly playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged and killed a 15-year-old girl will not face criminal charges.The boy was handling the gun at a Linnard Street home Saturday night when it accidentally discharged and a round struck Nykayia Strawder in the head, witnesses told police. Strawder was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.It remains unclear how the boy got hold of the firearm, which police later recovered.Under a new Maryland juvenile justice law, children under the age of 13 cannot be charged with a crime, and those...
wnav.com
More Shots Fired and Damaging Property in Severn
Anne Arundel County Police report that there were two separate incidents of shots being fired in Severn, this past Friday, August 5. The first happened at about Noon. Police say, “An officer heard multiple gunshots fired in the area of Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle in Severn. Several buildings and parked vehicles were struck by projectiles. Numerous spent shell casings were recovered from the scene. No injuries were reported. ”
Home deck collapse leaves a dozen people hospitalized in Glen Burnie
A dozen people were hospitalized after a deck collapsed Saturday in Glen Burnie. It happened just before midnight in the 200 block of Roesler Avenue.
'Old man bandit arrested,' robbed several banks dating back to 1977
Police have arrested the 67-year-old Frederick man who they say has robbed several banks in the Maryland area.
NBC Washington
Family Concerned for Missing 15-Year-Old from Maryland
The Montgomery County Department of Police is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Cabin John, Maryland. Tatum Tomlinson was last seen at 9 a.m. on Sunday in the 6700 block of Tomlinson Terrace. Tomlinson is described as having blonde hair, blue yes, 56” tall and 112 pounds. She was...
fox5dc.com
MD-210 closed due to truck crash
Maryland 210 north and southbound from Palmer Road to Livingston Road is closed due to emergency repairs. Prince George's County Police says there was a vehicle crash just after midnight at Indian Head Highway and Kirby Rd.
fox5dc.com
Arlington off-duty police officer arrested & charged after early morning dispute
ARLINGTON, VA - An off-duty Arlington County police officer has been arrested and charged with "malicious wounding and destruction of property" after a verbal and physical altercation with a woman early in the morning of August 5th near the 2300 block of Columbia Pike. Arlington County Police were dispatched just...
Firefighter shot in face with air pellet gun, another's arm hit by fleeing car, officials say
BALTIMORE -- A firefighter was shot in the face with an air pellet gun and another's arm was hit by a fleeing vehicle, officials said.The incident occurred about 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of 2400 Wilgrey Court in the Westport neighborhood, as first responders were attending to a medical call."A car basically drove up by them and basically began firing what we call an air pellet gun," said Assistant Chief Roman Clark.One firefighter was hit in the face, prompting another to get out of the fire engine."One of the other members who actually got out of the vehicle was...
