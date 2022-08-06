ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Furst ready for larger role ahead of sophomore season at Purdue

By Josh Ayen
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In his first season with the Boilermakers, Blackhawk Christian grad Caleb Furst was learning all about life in a brutal Big Ten.

The former Mr. Basketball winner was a regular off the bench for a team that advanced to the Sweet 16 last spring. In his freshman season, Furst averaged 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

With playmakers like Jaden Ivey and Trevion Williams departing, Furst is ready to see his role expand in his sophomore season.

“I think it’s something that definitely takes time to get used to,” Furst said. “Obviously it’s a big transition from last year with the guys we had to this year.”

Meanwhile, Furst is rehabbing from offseason foot surgery that has sidelined him from summer workouts. Furst told WANE 15 that he hopes he will be a full go once preseason workouts start this fall.

