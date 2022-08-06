Read full article on original website
Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15
SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
wchstv.com
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 nearly top 400 in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 jumped to nearly 400 Tuesday in West Virginia as four more virus-related deaths were added. The state’s hospitalization total climbed by 28 to 399, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The hospitalizations include 61 people in intensive care (down eight) and 15 people on ventilators (down four).
woay.com
Texas Roadhouse to host fundraiser for Eastern Kentucky Flood victims on August 9
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – 28 Texas Roadhouse locations throughout Kentucky, West Virginia, and Western Pennsylvania are encouraging the local community to support the Eastern Kentucky flood victims. Texas Roadhouse has pledged to donate 100% of its profits on August 9 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Anyone...
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
10 authors who were born in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – In honor of National Book Lovers’ Day on Aug. 9, 2022, we’ve compiled a list of ten authors who were born right here in the Mountain State. National Book Lovers’ Day is celebrated every August 9 to promote and celebrate reading and literature. Stephen Coonts: Stephen Coonts, a spy-thriller and suspense […]
West Virginia Governor announces award of Wheeling Streetscape project
Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday he has approved the bid award for Wheeling’s long-awaited streetscape project to beautify downtown. The contract for the project has been awarded to Triton Construction Inc., with a low bid of $31,900,000. The project will add ADA-compliant curd cuts, widened sidewalks, and decorative brickwork along Main Street and Market Street, […]
wchstv.com
Metro News
Marshall BOG makes moves in hopes of increasing enrollment
DANIELS, W.Va. — The Marshall University Board of Governors approved two measures Tuesday to help ease tuition costs for students in hopes of increasing enrollment. The BOG, during its meeting held at Glad Springs Resort near Beckley, decreased the time a new employee can become eligible for the dependent undergraduate tuition program from one year to six months. The board also extended Marshall’s Metro tuition from 15 counties in nearby Ohio and Kentucky to 59 counties in those states within a 100-mile radius of Huntington.
WDTV
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
WVNT-TV
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in West Virginia
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
Dolly Parton set to visit West Virginia
Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia. Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library. The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties […]
Company offering over $1,100 weekly for Kentucky cleanup jobs
HAZARD, Ky. (WJHL) – As part of the ongoing effort to clean up areas impacted by flooding, one company is hiring workers to help return life to normal with no experience needed. According to a Facebook post from Thompson Consulting Services, a company that provides a variety of construction services including debris removal and disaster […]
virginiatraveltips.com
6 Best Apple Orchards in West Virginia (+ Local Farms!)
This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Are you looking for the best apple orchards in West Virginia? This guide will help you out!. We list the best places for apple picking in West Virginia and...
West Virginia one of the worst states to have a baby
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In a study by WalletHub, West Virginia is in the bottom 10 states, including the District of Columbia, of 2022’s best and worst states to have a baby. The study says this is based on four categories: cost, health care, baby-friendliness and family-friendliness. West Virginia is number 43 overall, beating out […]
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Metro News
Dolly Parton to celebrate Imagination Library success in WV Tuesday night
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Country music icon Dolly Parton will visit Charleston Tuesday night to celebrate her Imagination Library reading program in the Mountain State. “An Evening with Dolly” will take place at the Clay Center and will be live streamed by West Virginia Public Broadcasting beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Strip Mining Worsened the Severity of Deadly Kentucky Floods, Say Former Mining Regulators. They Are Calling for an Investigation
Two former state and federal mining regulators say state and federal authorities should investigate the role strip mining played in last week’s devastating and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky and the condition of the mines after the torrential rainfall. The Kentucky counties, and areas of West Virginia and Virginia,...
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
