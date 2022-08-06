Read full article on original website
Bullet strikes truck driver’s Mountain Dew can while driving on I-80
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — A truck driver narrowly avoided injury after a bullet entered his cab while he was driving on Interstate 80 and struck a can of Mountain Dew Kickstarter that sat in a cupholder near his leg. According to the Indiana State Police, the interstate shooting occurred at approximately 2:52 p.m. at the […]
WANE-TV
Police looking for suspect after truck driver shot at on I-80
LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) — A truck driver was shot at Monday afternoon while driving on Interstate 80 near the Indiana-Illinois state line. The truck driver called police and reported a gray Nissan with Illinois license plates had fired two shots at his truck for no apparent reason. Police arrived...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged
CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
WLFI.com
Wrong way driver dies from crash
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
Party bus sideswipes 13 cars in Lakeview, CPD says; driver arrested
A party bus driver is in custody after Chicago police said he struck 13 cars in Lakeview Saturday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with shooting at off-duty cop during road rage incident on Stevenson Expressway
A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an off-duty Chicago police officer on the Stevenson Expressway last week. The woman driving the man’s car at the time of the shooting was critically injured. The officer was on his way to work when he...
fox32chicago.com
Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake
HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
cwbchicago.com
346 thefts were reported at Lollapalooza as we uncover 4 more people charged in connection with phone theft rings
Court records show that four more people were charged in connection with widespread phone thefts at last weekend’s Lollapalooza festival in Grant Park, bringing the total number of adults facing phone theft-related charges to eleven. Over the four-day event, 346 theft reports were filed on the Lollapalooza grounds and...
cwbchicago.com
4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown
Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
Suspect shoves victim on to tracks at CTA Blue Line station in Chicago
Chicago police said the suspect attacked the victim at the Illinois Medical District Blue Line Platform on South Damen near Van Buren on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Video shows the suspect wearing a black backpack with a red logo approaching the victim and then shoving him on to the tracks.
Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home
GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
cwbchicago.com
Crime Stoppers offers reward for information about 15-year-old’s murder inside Warren Park
A $15,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the indictment or conviction of anyone responsible for the murder of a 15-year-old boy in a North Side park last month. Cook County Crime Stoppers made the offer, which is good for 60 days, on Twitter Sunday morning. Anthony...
hometownnewsnow.com
More Details in Finding of Missing Calf
(La Porte County, IN) - A bull calf scared by dogs barking ran into an Indiana corn field where he spent nine hours before being located by a drone equipped with a heat-sensing camera. Farmer Scott Klemz is now getting the 250-pound bull calf used to the sound of barking...
rvbusiness.com
Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.
That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
WANE-TV
Indiana DNR provides new tool for Lake Michigan coastal communities
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the Indiana Coastal Atlas, a website aimed at providing information about coastal resources for communities in northwest Indiana, Tuesday morning. The website offers information, digital content and interactive maps associated with the Indiana portion of Lake Michigan. The...
Check Out a Joliet, Illinois Guy’s Wild Custom Green Camaro Ride
If I had car skills like this Joliet, Illinois guy, I'd be dangerous. Fortunately for my wife, I don't. But, you really should check out his wild custom green Camaro ride that he created. It's ridiculous in the best possible way. I saw this video share from Ridiculous Rides on...
beckersdental.com
Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
