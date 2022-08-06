ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WANE-TV

Police looking for suspect after truck driver shot at on I-80

LOWELL, Ind. (WANE) — A truck driver was shot at Monday afternoon while driving on Interstate 80 near the Indiana-Illinois state line. The truck driver called police and reported a gray Nissan with Illinois license plates had fired two shots at his truck for no apparent reason. Police arrived...
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Driver of party bus that rammed several cars charged

CHICAGO — The driver of a party bus that damaged several vehicles Saturday was officially charged Monday. Gregory Baldwin, 45, faces multiple charges including reckless driving and criminal damage to government property. Baldwin was behind the wheel of a party bus Saturday that rammed 13 vehicles on Chicago’s North Side. The bus was traveling in […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isp#Indiana State Police#Drunk Driver#Northwest Indiana#Trooper#Subaru#Hobart#Gary Fire Department#Waffco Towing
WLFI.com

Wrong way driver dies from crash

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A wrong-way driver is dead after a crash on Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, state troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at the 4.1 mile-marker on I-80/90, also known as the Indiana Toll Road.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman dies after kayaking accident last month on northwest Indiana lake

HOBART, Ind. - A 54-year-old woman who was critically injured after a kayaking incident last month in northwest Indiana has died. Carol Rose Wolff Williams, of Griffith, Ind., died Sunday after the July 31 accident on Robinson Lake in Hobart, according to the Lake County medical examiner's office. Williams and...
HOBART, IN
cwbchicago.com

4 women charged with battering off-duty officer, taking his gun in Boystown

Four women have been charged after an off-duty law enforcement officer was allegedly jumped and had his gun stolen in Boystown early Friday. Officials said four women punched the 58-year-old man in his face and body in the 3700 block of North Broadway around 2:50 a.m. The victim’s silver revolver fell to the ground, and one of the women picked it up and fled, according to prosecutors.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home

GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
hometownnewsnow.com

More Details in Finding of Missing Calf

(La Porte County, IN) - A bull calf scared by dogs barking ran into an Indiana corn field where he spent nine hours before being located by a drone equipped with a heat-sensing camera. Farmer Scott Klemz is now getting the 250-pound bull calf used to the sound of barking...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
rvbusiness.com

Patrick’s Gravure Ink Opens 66K-Square-Foot Plant in LaPorte, Ind.

That is what’s officials said driving Gravure Ink onward and upward, opening a new, third location in 2022. As a leading supplier of vinyl wall coverings to the RV and manufactured housing markets, Gravure Ink, a brand of Patrick Industries, has outgrown its 55,000-square-foot vinyl manufacturing facility in Bensenville, Ill., and into a new, state-of-the-art 60,000-square-foot plant in La Porte, Ind., which will now allow the company to focus on both vinyl and paper production, expanding its selections to include woodgrain patterns/offerings.
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Indiana DNR provides new tool for Lake Michigan coastal communities

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) launched the Indiana Coastal Atlas, a website aimed at providing information about coastal resources for communities in northwest Indiana, Tuesday morning. The website offers information, digital content and interactive maps associated with the Indiana portion of Lake Michigan. The...
INDIANA STATE
beckersdental.com

Indiana attorney general reaches $2M settlement with dental practice accused of falsely charging patients

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita recently finalized a $2 million settlement with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a former chain of dental clinics accused of charging patients for treatments that were not administered. ImmediaDent allegedly took money from patients for anticipated services before closing in March 2020. The state's attorney general's office...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy