Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Iggy Azalea Ends Brief Retirement From Music: ‘If I Can’t Have Peace, Neither Can You’
Click here to read the full article. If Iggy Azalea is going down, she’s taking all of her haters with her. The Australian rapper took to Twitter on Monday to announce that, despite releasing what was meant to be her final album, End of an Era, last year, she’s coming out of her indefinite retirement from the music industry early. “A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.,” she wrote. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey....
thesource.com
Eminem Was Apparently Ready To Fight Suge Knight At 50 Cent’s “In Da Club” Music Video Shoot
It common knowledge that at one point Suge Knight was one of the scariest and most intimidating figures in hip hop. However, after the decline of Death Row Records and possible involvement in the deaths of 2Pac and Biggie, Knight’s reputation started to dwindle as well, making him not welcome in many of the circles he had once been in.
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
HipHopDX.com
Nicki Minaj Unveils 'Super Freaky Girl' Cover Art Following Song's Title Change
Nicki Minaj has unveiled the cover art for her forthcoming Rick James-inspired single along with a brand new title. Originally named “Freaky Girl,” Nicki asked her fans to help re-name the single when she ran into apparent legal issues, giving her Barbz the options of “Nick James,” “He Want a Freaky Girl” and “Super Freaky Girl.” Fans decided on the latter.
Jadakiss Reveals Def Jam Restructured His Contract After ‘Verzuz’ Win
Click here to read the full article. Participating in the iconic Verzuz battle between The Lox and Dipset has proven to be lucrative for Jadakiss. In an interview with Complex, the rapper discussed the impact of that night, mentioning that even Def Jam Records was forced to rethink their business. “My numbers went up for hostings and walkthroughs, for shows, and TV cameos. Just in general, my numbers went up,” Jadakiss expressed. “It also showed Def Jam that they got to do the right thing [and] restructure my contract. It really showed the world my true worth, what I can do.”More...
‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey. Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg. More from The Hollywood ReporterMike Tyson Claims Hulu Stole His Life Story for Upcoming Series: "Heads Will Roll for This"Events of the Week: 'Bullet Train,' 'A League of Their Own' and MoreHulu's 'Mike' Team on Retelling Tyson Story: "Endlessly Fascinating" “@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
thesource.com
Irv Gotti Says Ashanti’s “Happy” Single Came as a Result of Their Intimacy
Irv Gotti is letting all of his feelings and the secrets about him and Ashanti out. As reported, Irv and Ja Rule pulled up to Drink Champs. During his appearance, he spoke at length about Ashanti. During the conversation with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E., Irv revealed Ashanti’s single “Happy” was...
wegotthiscovered.com
A brutal R-rated actioner leaves a trail of bloodied bodies on Disney Plus
You’d have been laughed out of the building a couple of years ago had you told someone that the most acclaimed entry in the long-running Predator franchise would be made by Disney, but that’s exactly where we find ourselves with Prey. 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s period-set...
Complex
YK Osiris Reveals He Went Broke After Success of “Worth It”
YK Osiris admits his money management skills were once lacking. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Jacksonville rapper briefly opened up about his highly publicized financial issues. Osiris has made plenty of headlines for money owed to artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Drake; the latter of whom offered to clear his $60,000 debt in exchange for an impromptu performance.
George Clooney’s Tequila Is Taking Over Rap
In the beginning, there was Hennessy. “The Genesis,” the first track on Nas’s 1994 debut studio album, Illmatic, packs in four mentions of the cognac brand. “Take this Hennessy,” Nas says. “Pass that henrock, pass that henrock,” says Nas’s younger brother, Jungle. “We drinkin’ this straight up with no chaser,” replies the rapper AZ.
HipHopDX.com
Wu-Tang Clan Fan Fined For Rapping N-Word In ‘Protect Ya Neck’ TikTok
A Wu-Tang Clan fan in the UK has been handed a £500 fine for using the n-word while rapping the lyrics to the group’s debut single “Protect Ya Neck.”. According to The National, Kyle Siegel, a 25-year-old white man from Norgaet, Lerwick, was recording himself rapping the 1993 song for TikTok while standing in a women’s bathroom stall.
Selena Gomez on Meeting Demi Lovato: ‘I Thought the World of Her’
Selena Gomez can pretty much pinpoint exactly when her friendship with Demi Lovato began. How did the pair initially meet?
ComicBook
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
AOL Corp
35 years later, 'The Lost Boys' star Kiefer Sutherland recalls 'violent and gross' deleted scene and 'creating the mullet'
Thirty-five years ago — long before there was Twilight, True Blood, or even Interview With the Vampire — there was The Lost Boys, Joel Schumacher’s 1987 vampire classic starring the Coreys Feldman and Haim, Jason Patric, Jami Gertz, Dianne Wiest, Alex Winter, and of course an 18-year-old Kiefer Sutherland as the fearsome blood-sucking, scene-stealing biker David.
David Spade Has Thoughts On Cancel Culture, The Chris Rock Slap And How Much Comedy Has Changed
David Spade talks not understanding cancel culture and the Will Smith/ Chris Rock incident.
CNET
Prey: Ending, Post-Credits Tease and Predator Easter Egg Explained
Predator prequel Prey -- that's fun to say out loud -- came to Hulu on Friday (and Disney Plus Star outside the US), bringing the iconic sci-fi series back to 1719. It pits one of the alien hunters against Comanche Nation tribespeople like Naru (Amber Midthunder), and it's absolutely excellent.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans call out the most shameless product placement they’ve ever seen
Product placement is part and parcel of the entertainment industry, with big companies shelling out bigger bucks to have their wares displayed onscreen. It can either be handled tastefully and subtly without becoming too on-the-nose, or you can always go full Wayne’s World and actively poke fun at the brands desperate to be acknowledged.
CNET
Marvel's VFX Artists Are Suffering -- and Starting to Speak Out
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi makes interviews look fun. During the long and often tedious press tour filmmakers endure to promote their latest films, Waititi brought his trademark laid-back goofiness to a video in which he breaks down a scene. Only, this time, it backfired. Almost offhandedly, Waititi questioned whether a character named Korg, a CGI rock creature he also played, looked "real." "Do I need to be more blue?" he asked.
