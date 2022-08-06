ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County’s most wanted, according to the sheriff’s office

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced several active warrants Friday night. Anyone with information on any of these accused people should contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 570-893-4070.

Rusty Allen Banks, above, is wanted for third-degree felony criminal trespassing.

Zeppelin Joshua Zeigler is wanted for second-degree felony burglary.

Michael Anthony Eckardt is wanted for second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

David Allen Bruno is wanted for felony criminal conspiracy.

Alvin Wesley George is wanted for second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Brian Lee Chronister is wanted for misdemeanor simple assault.

Ciarra D. Ryan is wanted for second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Danielle Marie Baker is wanted for false reports—falsely incriminate another.

Bridget Marie Thompson is wanted for third-degree felony forgery.

Dalvin Rosean Willams was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Domonick Michael Pacheco is wanted for second-degree felony statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older.

Tyler Conway is wanted for third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking.

Marvin Griddle is wanted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Heather Ann Hague is wanted for first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Mandy Jo Anderson is wanted for second-degree simple assault.

