FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who owns college football? No one – and that’s the problemClay KallamFresno, CA
Fresno rent for a one-bedroom apartment soars to $1,500 a month, up 30 percent over a yearBeth TorresFresno, CA
My review of the chicken club at The Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno, CA.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My updated review on the Fresno hidden food scene.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of on the hunt for pizza in Fresno or Clovis.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
KMJ
New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
Fast Casual
The Habit opening drive-thru in California
The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
Mayor Dyer serves as judge for Biggest Baddest BBQ & Car Show
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Saturday residents gathered in southwest Fresno to see who they thought had the best BBQ around. Mayor Jerry Dyer dropped in to serve as a judge for the Tip-Tip portion of the competition. He also had a chance to speak with local car enthusiasts that displayed their vehicles during the car show. […]
Central Valley farm workers marching to the state capitol for change
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Valley farm workers are just under a week into a 335-mile march to draw attention to farm workers’ rights. The “march for the governor’s signature” started in Delano and made a stop today in Visalia. The group is on their sixth day of marching and plans to end up in Sacramento […]
GV Wire
Back to School in Fresno and Clovis: What to Know on Masks, Schedules, Campus Changes
The first day of the new school year is rapidly approaching for Valley students and school staffers, and with the new year comes new starting times and bus schedules, a new Fresno elementary, and a new gym at a Fresno high school. Many people will be glad to hear that...
GV Wire
Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement
After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
2 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Orange Cove on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that the incident occurred [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford's Stuff the Bus gathers school supplies for students in need
Saturday morning saw the annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive play out in the Hanford Walmart parking lot. Sponsored by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the event was also attended and staffed by members of the Kings Lions Club, Kings County Fire Department, and Girl Scout Troop 3049. Shoppers walking into...
Fresno man sentenced to 12 years for trying to ship meth via FedEx
A Fresno man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Monday after trying to ship several packages of methamphetamine from a Fresno FedEx location to North Carolina.
yourcentralvalley.com
Clovis business destroyed by fire
CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
thesungazette.com
Farmersville store owner to spend life in prison
VISALIA – A Farmersville store owner was sentenced to life in prison for killing his landlord and hitting his son over the head with a hammer over a disagreement about their lease. On Friday, Aug. 5, Harbhajan Mundi, 65, was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing...
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
KMPH.com
Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets
Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
KMPH.com
Chickens are not allowed in most residential areas, says Clovis Animal Services
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — Animal Services out of Clovis turned to the community this weekend to offer a quick PSA to those around town. According to Clovis Animal Services, a hen and rooster were spotted wandering about in a Clovis neighborhood and were collected to keep them safe. The...
thesungazette.com
Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia
VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
Fresno City College using incentives to entice students
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): Fresno City College lost thousands of students during the pandemic – now the college has nearly doubled its in-person classes this year, and that is contributing to the number of registrations. The college says they’re hitting 90% of their new student registration, and the new president of the college, Dr. Robert Pimentel, […]
andnowuknow.com
King Fresh Produce LLC Expanding Operations, Bringing Packing and Cooling Under One Unified Brand; Keith Wilson Discusses
DINUBA, CA - With acreage increases, cold storage expansions, cherry line modifications, and repack room projects completed, it is a pivotal time of growth and opportunity for King Fresh Produce LLC. But that is far from all that is happening. “We are moving forward with the name change of our...
sjvsun.com
Rural Calif. is helping reach Newsom’s green goals. Now, he wants an end-run around them.
Kings County Supervisor Joe Neves guided his pickup to a stop next to a long line of chain-link fencing. On one side of a gravel road stood row after row of glinting solar panels. The automated mirrors pivot and turn, following the sun in its daily path across the Central Valley sky.
IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say
VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
