Fresno, CA

KMJ

New Rebate Offers To Pay Residents Cash For Their Lawns In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The City of Fresno is trying something different that it hopes will help families save water. It’s offering to pay people to remove their lawns and replace them with water-efficient landscaping. What’s more, the city is offering help to design it. Between the...
FRESNO, CA
Fast Casual

The Habit opening drive-thru in California

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
MERCED, CA
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Madera, CA
GV Wire

Longtime Fresno Judge Retires. Here’s Who Newsom Appointed as Replacement

After serving 20 years on the Fresno County Superior Court bench, Hilary Chittick plans to take it slow in retirement, at least at the beginning. “A friend advised me to wait six months after retiring to make any big plans, and I’m actually going to follow that advice. I’ll do something, but am not sure what,” Chittick told Politics 101 by email.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Hanford's Stuff the Bus gathers school supplies for students in need

Saturday morning saw the annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive play out in the Hanford Walmart parking lot. Sponsored by Assemblymember Rudy Salas, the event was also attended and staffed by members of the Kings Lions Club, Kings County Fire Department, and Girl Scout Troop 3049. Shoppers walking into...
HANFORD, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis business destroyed by fire

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Farmersville store owner to spend life in prison

VISALIA – A Farmersville store owner was sentenced to life in prison for killing his landlord and hitting his son over the head with a hammer over a disagreement about their lease. On Friday, Aug. 5, Harbhajan Mundi, 65, was sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing...
FARMERSVILLE, CA
KMPH.com

Two Valley military bases being considered for new fighter jets

Two Valley military bases are being considered for new fighter jets. Fresno and Lemoore are the only two west coast bases on the list of four. The National Guard Bureau wants to add a squadron of F-15EX jets at two of three bases plus a squadron of F-35A jets at one of four bases.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Golden State College is fools gold for education in Visalia

VISALIA – If you’re looking to further your education locally, whether it be a bachelors, masters or doctorate degree, perhaps steer clear of Golden State College in downtown Visalia. Based on the Golden State College (GSC) website, the school appears to be like any other college. Upon a...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno City College using incentives to entice students

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE): Fresno City College lost thousands of students during the pandemic – now the college has nearly doubled its in-person classes this year, and that is contributing to the number of registrations. The college says they’re hitting 90% of their new student registration, and the new president of the college, Dr. Robert Pimentel, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman in deadly Fresno van crash named

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman killed in a minivan crash last Thursday in Fresno has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 48-year-old Kenya Davis of Fresno. Officials say they were called into the area of McKinley and First around 1:30 p.m. for a call of a crashed minivan. They arrived to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia man shot in front of his home, police say

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot and is in the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to authorities, at around 6:30 p.m. police responded to the 1400 block of N. Bridge where a victim had been shot. The shooting occurred in front of his residence. Officials say the […]
VISALIA, CA

