Detroit, MI

Big Sean & Pregnant Jhené Aiko Visit Rapper's Hometown: See The Pics

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko paid a visit to the rapper's hometown of Detroit this weekend. On Saturday (August 6), the rapper shared a carousel of heartwarming photos from the trip to Instagram .

The photos include Sean and Aiko posing in front of a brick house as his hand is placed on her baby bump , touring his old high school alongside Aiko, and more. "I got a chance to show Jhené n our family my roots (my old house, grandma’s house, high school etc in Detroit) and connect the past with the future in a sense. Can’t wait for our lil one to get here n see this🖤," wrote Sean in his caption.

He shared another photo to his Instagram stories where he wrote, “Such a blessing, felt like I connected the ancestors with the future.” The musicians were in Detroit for Mo Pop Festival in late July which the rapper described as "incredible." Back in July, Aiko was spotted in Beverly Hills alongside Big Sean with her baby bump on full display confirming that the couple is expecting their first child together. This will be Aiko's second child as she is also mom to a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love , who she shares with singer O'Ryan .

See the photos below:

