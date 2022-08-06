Last November, George Kambosos shocked the world when he stripped Teofimo Lopez of his undisputed lightweight title via unanimous decision at the Hulu Theater in New York. In the months that have followed that fateful night, Kambosos has gone on to lose his four titles to Devin Haney. Meanwhile, Lopez has undergone multiple surgeries and moved into a new weight class. After spending nearly a year out of the ring, it appears that Lopez is fully healthy and ready to resume his pro career.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO