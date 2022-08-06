Read full article on original website
Patriots’ Trent Brown switched to a pescatarian diet to meet weight goals this offseason
Brown has $1.5 million in bonus money over the next two seasons tied to his weight. When Trent Brown re-signed with the Patriots this offseason, the team included an interesting bonus to help motivate the offensive tackle. The Patriots included $1.5 million ($750,000 each season) in bonuses tied to Brown’s...
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
EXCLUSIVE: Former Patriots OL Criticizes Training Camp Strategy
R.J. Prince was in New England for training camp and preseason last year.
Patriots Veteran Has Honest Reaction To Offense's Struggles
The New England Patriots' offense will enter the 2022 season with considerable uncertainty. Bill Belichick hasn't revealed an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. Mac Jones will nevertheless look to progress in his second season under center. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, center David Andrews led a lengthy players-only huddle after...
NFL World Reacts To 'Distressing' Patriots Offense News
The word out of New England isn't great as the Patriots get ready for their preseason opener. That's due in large part to "distressing" news about the offense. Patriots insider Tom Curran called the Patriots' No. 1 offense "distressingly bad" in practice today. He pointed to a litany of difficulties ranging from run stuffs to failed plays contributing to a bad day of practice.
Bengals take unprompted shot at Patriots on social media
BOSTON -- Several years ago, a member of the Patriots' entertainment department captured a video recording of the football field while he was seated in the press box. Several Cincinnati Bengals staff members were seated behind him. One of those Cincinnati Bengals staff members made a very big deal out of it. The NFL decided to punish the Patriots for it, considering ... the history. And then, essentially everyone in the world forgot about the incident.Yet the moment referred to some as "Spygate 2.0" is getting a revival of sorts, thanks to the social media team of the Cincinnati Bengals.To...
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 11: Strange Shines
Two rookies shined bright during the Patriots most recent practice session on Tuesday.
Mac Jones’ Future With the Patriots Hinges on a High-Risk, High-Reward Gamble by Bill Belichick
Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn could be the key to Mac Jones' success with the New England Patriots. The post Mac Jones’ Future With the Patriots Hinges on a High-Risk, High-Reward Gamble by Bill Belichick appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
