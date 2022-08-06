Read full article on original website
Related
Clay County police attempting to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured person and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy Gunson, who is running the investigation, at 904-264-6512 or at vgunson@claysheriff.com.
Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say
Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
News4Jax.com
Complaints lead to arrests of suspected cocaine dealers in Fernandina Beach neighborhood
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – An undercover drug investigation sparked by complaints in a Fernandina Beach neighborhood has led to the arrest of three suspected cocaine dealers, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Ephrim Peterson, 54, and Lionel Quarterman Sr., 44, were arrested last week. A...
News4Jax.com
16-year-old found shot to death in Jacksonville hotel room, 15-year-old arrested, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was arrested after another teenager was found shot to death in a hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called just before 2 a.m. to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
CBS 46
Man who shot Ahmaud Arbery gets life sentence for hate crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - The white man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood has been sentenced to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced Monday by a U.S. District Court judge in the port city...
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant reveals new information in woman’s death in San Marco pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Monday obtained the arrest warrant for Dedric Wesley, the man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman identified by family members as Beverly Febres, 23, whose body was found July 12 in a pond in the San Marco neighborhood. Febres’ sister...
News4Jax.com
JSO provides update on computer issues, says police response times not impacted
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update Tuesday on its computer issues. According to the city of Jacksonville, there was suspicious activity from an outside server that was flagged Friday, and JSO said in a statement Tuesday morning that its network engineers continue to assess systems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen found shot to death in Jacksonville hotel room, report says
A 16-year-old boy shot to death was found inside a Jacksonville hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to local media outlets.
News4Jax.com
Gangs, crime and transparency: JSO sheriff’s candidates address issues with business leaders
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In two weeks, voters will pick a new Jacksonville sheriff during a special election on August 23. Tuesday, the candidates talked to potential voters at a forum with the Northside Business Leaders group at the Jacksonville Zoo. The candidates spoke directly to influential business owners. They...
Father, son get life in Ahmaud Arbery's death, 3rd man gets 35 years
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael on Monday in Georgia. Both were previously sentenced to life without parole in a state court for Arbery’s murder.
News4Jax.com
School board candidates are using cameras to catch campaign sign thief
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A couple of school board candidates are fighting back following a series of campaign signs being stolen. This is happening in Clay County where both board members Janice Kerekes and Tina Bullock – who are political allies -- have had several campaign signs stolen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
First Coast News
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
News4Jax.com
Court first appearances dramatically curtailed amid ongoing city computer issues
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Duval County courtroom where accused criminals make their first appearance before a judge experienced a major decline in appearances Monday morning after access to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatch and jail booking systems was limited because of computer issues over the weekend. Sources told...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
News4Jax.com
Attorney explains: Why would McMichaels, Bryan request federal over state prison?
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The father and son convicted of murder in 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery’s fatal shooting were sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael in Brunswick. Both were previously sentenced...
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
News4Jax.com
18-year-old woman shot in hand during suspected fight near Beach Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was shot in the hand during a suspected fight in a Jacksonville neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, off-duty officers were flagged down and told there was a fight near 6500 Beach Boulevard in the Sans Souci neighborhood around 2 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Family pleads for answers months after father, Amazon worker killed in hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly nine months have gone by since Lisa Diggs and John Kendrick Sr. buried their 27-year-old son. John Kendrick Jr. died in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 30. “To lose a child is tragic. Especially at the prime of his life,” said Diggs. “I’m still...
News4Jax.com
Glynn County warns parents about driver shortage before first day of school
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – The first day of school for students in Glynn County started Tuesday and before the first bus rolled off the lot, the district issued a warning that things might be a little hectic. For the time being, Glynn County Schools is asking for patience and...
Comments / 4