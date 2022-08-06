ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
