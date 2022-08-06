There has to be a law where you can only be in Senate for only a short time these old Democrats and others are killing us.
Dems should get jobs. We would not even be in this position if Biden did not have to keep doing out his incessant welfare to his voters. Just look at how many socialists and communists that are running the country and in charge of the economy. This is even on top of obamacare that already ruined healthcare for the rest of us. This will never stop.
Of course they are! Do you expect them to be in a different Than any other politician?, They are not American, they think they are God
Related
Two New York reps join growing list of Democrats who refuse to commit to supporting Biden in 2024
Nancy Pelosi's husband just dumped his NVIDIA stock right before Congress is set to pass the 'CHIPS-plus' bill
24 House Republicans break with leadership, vote with Democrats to pass computer chip bill
Jesse Watters: With Dems saying Biden has to go, is Michelle Obama making a run for the White House?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here's who would take over if Joe Biden can't perform his duties as president
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'
Stimulus Update: Will the Democrats' New Deal Provide Financial Relief?
RELATED PEOPLE
Manchin 2024 re-election chances could 'disappear in a flash' following support for new spending bill
Sen. Graham has a message for Trump if he runs in 2024
Russian senator mocks Kamala Harris for introducing herself with gender pronouns
Adam Schiff Poised To Replace Nancy Pelosi As House Speaker If She Steps Down After Midterms
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lauren Boebert: Only way Republicans lose in November is if they start acting like Democrats
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Dan Bongino: The Pelosis, Bidens and Obamas never have to worry about any 'real accountability'
Half of Republicans Don't Want Trump to Run in 2024. Here's Who They'd Rather Elect, According to New Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kellyanne Conway: The only people who think Biden is doing a good job are in the White House
Marco Rubio Tells Florida That the Choice Between Republicans and Democrats Is a Choice Between Common Sense and Lunacy
Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
Fox News
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 43