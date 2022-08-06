ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pvaTv_0h7aL0Iw00

Dozens of people have been injured and 17 firefighters are missing after lightning struck fuel storage tanks at a supertanker port in Cuba , sparking explosions and ferocious fires.

The blaze broke out during a thunderstorm on Friday night in the city of Matanzas and raged uncontrollably on Saturday despite fire crews’ battling to quell it.

The official Cuban News Agency said a lightning strike set one oil tank on fire at Matanzas Supertanker Base and the blaze later spread to a second fuel storage container.

At least 67 people have been injured in four explosions and 17 firefighters remained unaccounted for, according to Cuban state-run television. Civilians had already been evacuated from the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hvMBg_0h7aL0Iw00

Health minister Josã Angel Portal Miranda said in a Twitter post that three of those injured were in critical condition and 15 in a “grave” condition.

Seven patients were transferred to hospitals in the capital, Havana.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited the scene 80 miles east of Havana around midnight on Friday and returned during the morning as state-run television broadcast live coverage of the unfolding disaster.

Mr Diaz-Canel posted on Twitter before the second blast that first responders were “trying to avert the spread of the flames and any spill of fuel” into the Matanzas bay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFrv2_0h7aL0Iw00

A later tweet from his office said Cuba was asking “friendly” nations with experience of the oil sector for help.

By Saturday morning the fire appeared completely out of control, threatening other nearby fuel storage tanks as smoke reached Havana, more than 60 miles away.

“I was in the gym when I felt the first explosion. A column of smoke and terrible fire rose through the skies,” resident Adiel Gonzalez said, adding that the city has a “strong smell of sulfur”.

A paramedic at the scene, who asked not to be identified, said by telephone that cold water was being poured on nearby tanks.

The fire comes as Cuba suffers from daily blackouts and fuel shortage, problems likely to be aggravated by the blaze.

Jorge Pinon, director of the University of Texas at Austin’s Latin America and Caribbean Energy and Environment Programme, said the area had eight big tanks each with a capacity of 300,000 barrels.

“The area is a transshipment point for fuel to various thermo-electric plants, not just the one nearby, so this could be very bad news for the power grid,” he said.

Comments / 14

D Wooden
2d ago

This is really sad. Those firefighters risk thier life's n helping people. Now they have to be recurred. How sad 😔

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident

A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Explosions#Fire#Accident#Cuban News Agency
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
Newsweek

Teen Struck by Helicopter While Riding Tractor Rescues Pilot

A teenager was able to mount a remarkable rescue effort on Thursday, saving the pilot of a helicopter that landed on top of him. Logan Schneider of Orondo, Washington, shared his story with KREM News. He had been riding a tractor on his family's cherry orchard around 9 a.m. local time when a helicopter, a Hiller UH-12, flying by collided with power lines and began to crash. He was wearing headphones at the time, leaving him unaware of the danger until it was too late.
ORONDO, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheDailyBeast

Methanol Found in Bodies of 21 Teens Who Dropped Dead in a Bar

A toxicology analysis found methanol, a toxic chemical, in the bodies of all 21 teens that collapsed at a bar in East London, South Africa last month, indicating that it was potentially the cause of the shocking deaths. Investigators initially believed the teens may have died in a stampede but now they’re trying to determine if the levels of methanol were high enough to be lethal. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol used in products not meant for human consumption, such as solvent and pesticide. It is sometimes contained in homemade alcohol. Three people have been arrested in connection with the mass deaths, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving alcohol to underage attendees. One 16-year-old attendee told the BBC that people in the bar started to “drop like flies” after gathering to celebrate the end of high-school midterm exams.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Horror Footage Shows Sinkhole Opening in Swimming Pool, Dragging Man In

A man who was sucked into a sinkhole that spontaneously opened in a swimming pool in Israel has been found dead. As reported by The Times of Israel, rescue operations took four hours before emergency services recovered the man's body on July 21 from the 43-foot deep hole. Later identified as 32-year-old Klil Kimhi, the exact cause of his death—whether he drowned, was crushed, or died from the fall—is still unknown.
ACCIDENTS
Newsweek

Roller Coaster Car Flies off Track During Ride, Killing 14-Year-Old Girl

A 14-year-old girl has died after the rear part of a roller coaster came off the track at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark on Thursday, authorities said. Police said they had received a call at 12:50 p.m. local time that a car was stuck in the Cobra ride at the Tivoli Friheden park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, and that several people were trapped.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman falls 26ft to her death from rollercoaster ‘after slipping out of seat’

A woman died after falling 26ft from a moving rollercoaster in Germany, authorities have said.The deceased, who has not been named, fell from a ride at the Klotti wildlife and leisure park in Klotten, Rhineland-Palatinate, at around 4.30pm on Saturday.Koblenz public prosecutor's office said it was not exactly clear how the 57-year-old woman, from St Wendel, Saarland, came free from the car.Officials said she slid in her seat in a curve before falling from the track, which was about 8 metres (26ft) high.Emergency workers responded but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators are now working to establish...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

785K+
Followers
252K+
Post
373M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy