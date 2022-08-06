ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette Hill, PA

Over 600 without power along Colwell Lane in Conshohocken

PECO’s outage map shows that there are 622 accounts without power in the area of the intersection of Colwell Lane and Hillcrest Road in Conshohocken. This area straddles the border of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. This specific outrage is shown with a purple icon. There are...
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WHYY

Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus

Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Pre-construction work to continue through August 11th along Ridge Pike in Whitemarsh and Springfield townships

Montgomery County has announced that pre-construction activities will continue on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue during the week of Monday, August 8th. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from August 8-11 in various locations throughout the corridor for tree clearing and utility relocation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Review: Wawa Shore Tea is the drink everyone at your beach party will agree on

Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for convenience’s sake, Wawa stores have something for everyone. The same could be said of the company’s newest boozy drink. Wawa partnered with South Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, which tastes like a childhood fave leveled up a notch and taken on vacation. The peach-flavored hard tea is a limited release, sold in 12-oz. cans throughout the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia regions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Whitemarsh Police Department participating in Operation Nighthawk

The Whitemarsh Police Department is participating in the Pennsylvania State Police-organized Operation Nighthawk over the weekend of August 13th as a member of the Eastern Montgomery County Impaired Driving Task Force. Operation Nighthawk focuses on getting impaired drivers off the roadway. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Operation Nighthawk and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

