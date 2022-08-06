Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
morethanthecurve.com
Former Lafayette Hill and Conshohocken resident creating picture-ready treats in Dresher
Surreal Creamery recently opened at 1650 Limekiln Pike in Dresher. Thus far, the Dresher location is the third location in Pennsylvania and the eighth overall across four states. The Dresher franchise is owned by Upper Dublin resident Eric Brewstein, who previously lived in Lafayette Hill and Conshohocken. Surreal Creamery has...
Are These Historic Mansions in Chester County the Perfect Place for Your Wedding?
Loche Aerie Mansion in Malvern.Image via Loch Aerie Mansion. If you are looking for the right place to get married, there are several historic mansions in Chester County that would provide the perfect background for a memorable wedding, writes County Lines Magazine.
morethanthecurve.com
Over 600 without power along Colwell Lane in Conshohocken
PECO’s outage map shows that there are 622 accounts without power in the area of the intersection of Colwell Lane and Hillcrest Road in Conshohocken. This area straddles the border of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. This specific outrage is shown with a purple icon. There are...
Daughter of soap opera icon Agnes Nixon lists Berwyn farm estate for $4M
A Berwyn farm estate featuring a “party barn” has been listed for $3.95 million, according to the reports. Owned by Mary Nixon, daughter of the soap opera legend Agnes Nixon (”All My Children,” “One Life to Live”) the 9-acre property is located at 1135 Sugartown Road.
New Mexican Restaurant Coming to Glenside
Image via El Limon Mexican Taqueria. El Limon Mexican Taqueria is continuing its expansion in the Greater Philadelphia area with a soon-to-open location in downtown Glenside, writes Jon Campisi for Patch.
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
If you love a good steak and you are looking for new places where you can enjoy a steak that was excellently prepared, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about - three great steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should definitely visit if you want to eat high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. All of these steakhouses in Pennsylvania are known to serve delicious food and provide a great atmosphere. The service is also outstanding, so there is no reason you should not visit these restaurants if you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that are a foodie's dream.
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Thousands flock to 2nd Street Festival following three-year hiatus
Philadelphians flocked to this year’s 2nd Street Festival after the pandemic caused consecutive cancellations for the annual summer event. Despite the heat, attendees and vendors made the most of it. The near mile-long stretch between Girard Avenue and Spring Garden Street saw thousands enjoy food, shopping, and the occasional...
This Secluded Restaurant in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
New Jersey is home to an abundance of natural beauty and a truly amazing dining scene–and when combined, you are in for a real treat. There are tons of restaurants here where diners can enjoy scenic views but there is nothing as stunning and truly magical as this outdoor restaurant in Somerset County.
3 area health care systems awaiting approval to purchase Chestnut Hill Hospital
Temple Health, Redeemer Health and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine have joined forces to acquire Chestnut Hill Hospital, and keep it serving Philadelphia and eastern Montgomery County communities.
morethanthecurve.com
Pre-construction work to continue through August 11th along Ridge Pike in Whitemarsh and Springfield townships
Montgomery County has announced that pre-construction activities will continue on Ridge Pike between Crescent Avenue and Northwestern Avenue during the week of Monday, August 8th. Single lane closures with flagging will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from August 8-11 in various locations throughout the corridor for tree clearing and utility relocation.
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
billypenn.com
Review: Wawa Shore Tea is the drink everyone at your beach party will agree on
Whether you’re a diehard fan or just there for convenience’s sake, Wawa stores have something for everyone. The same could be said of the company’s newest boozy drink. Wawa partnered with South Jersey’s Cape May Brewing Co. to create Shore Tea, which tastes like a childhood fave leveled up a notch and taken on vacation. The peach-flavored hard tea is a limited release, sold in 12-oz. cans throughout the Jersey Shore and Philadelphia regions.
howafrica.com
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
morethanthecurve.com
Whitemarsh Police Department participating in Operation Nighthawk
The Whitemarsh Police Department is participating in the Pennsylvania State Police-organized Operation Nighthawk over the weekend of August 13th as a member of the Eastern Montgomery County Impaired Driving Task Force. Operation Nighthawk focuses on getting impaired drivers off the roadway. 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Operation Nighthawk and...
