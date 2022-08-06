Read full article on original website
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
July's inflation reading is a critical moment for markets and the economy
July's CPI report is due out this morning. All eyes are on the latest inflation data, which economists say will clock in slightly lower at 8.7%.
Florida startup recycles AC water for cannabis growers and homeowners
One of the biggest stars at Tampa's Kush Con — among vapes claiming to make you better at sex, cheesecake-flavored gummies and a stage surrounded by weed plants — was an air conditioning tech company. Driving the news: Miami-based FutureAC Water System debuted its patent-pending water recycling product at the cannabis trade show last weekend.The system can convert air conditioning units in homes or businesses into atmospheric water generators for drinking and growing plants.The pitch: Each home AC produces 5-25 gallons of water a day, meaning that Florida is wasting millions of gallons. That water could be put to...
See gas prices in each Florida county on this interactive map. Will the trend continue?
Gas prices in Florida hit the lowest price seen in months this week, according to industry analysts.
