One of the biggest stars at Tampa's Kush Con — among vapes claiming to make you better at sex, cheesecake-flavored gummies and a stage surrounded by weed plants — was an air conditioning tech company. Driving the news: Miami-based FutureAC Water System debuted its patent-pending water recycling product at the cannabis trade show last weekend.The system can convert air conditioning units in homes or businesses into atmospheric water generators for drinking and growing plants.The pitch: Each home AC produces 5-25 gallons of water a day, meaning that Florida is wasting millions of gallons. That water could be put to...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO