Newport, RI

ABC6.com

Watch: Timeline of events that led to fight on Block Island ferry

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WLNE) — Here’s the timeline of events that unfolded on Block Island on Monday — leading to the arrest of seven people on the ferry after a fight. Rhode Island State Police said troopers responded to a disturbance at Ballard’s Beach Resort, where Reggae Fest was being held.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up Today: Tuesday, August 9

Your local, independent source for What’s Up in Newport and Rhode Island. Est. 2012. Good Morning, today is Tuesday, August 9. 🌊 On this day in 1918, Award-winning Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Robert Aldrich was born in Cranston. Aldrich is best known for his films including Vera Cruz, The Dirty Dozen, and The Longest Yard.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Safe Harbor Race Weekend returns August 12 – 14

A sure sign of a popular regatta is its growth from one edition to the next, and sure enough, the 2022 Safe Harbor Race Weekend in Newport, RI is seeing a 25% jump in registrants over 2021, when it was first introduced to the sailing world. The annual three-day event starts Friday, August 12, and is set to host 62 sailing teams in nine classes aboard boats ranging from 30 to 116 feet in length. The fleet will split into two divisions: Division 1 with racing on Narragansett Bay for ORC, PHRF (A, B & C), Performance Cruising (A & B), and IC37 One-Design classes; and Division 2 with racing on Rhode Island Sound for Superyacht classes (A & B). Venue hosts are Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, Safe Harbor New England Boatworks, and Safe Harbor Jamestown Boatyard, with Safe Harbor organizing the social activities ashore and Premiere Racing, a renowned regatta management team, managing the on-water competition.
NEWPORT, RI
Eyewitness News

Multiple arrests made after fights on Block Island Ferry

NARAGANSETT, RI (WFSB) - The Block Island Ferry in Rhode Island was a crime scene on Tuesday morning. Police boarded the boat on Monday night after eyewitnesses reported that a major fight broke out on it. Rhode Island state police arrested seven people in the investigation. Five of them were...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
ABC6.com

Providence man accused of fighting arrested at Ballard’s on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said that a Providence man accused of fighting was arrested at Ballard’s Beach Resort Monday. The fight happened at about 6:30 p.m. at Ballard’s. Video obtained by ABC 6 News shows multiple men swinging punches at each other in the middle of the outdoor bar scene.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Storms bring rain and damage to Southern New England

(WJAR) — Thunderstorms moved through Southern New England, bringing some much-needed rain to the area. Heavy downpours and lightning strikes have reportedly caused damage to areas around Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Bristol's deputy fire chief told NBC 10 they had around eight calls come in within a five minute...
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

New Restaurants Coming to Providence and Warwick

New restaurants are popping up in Providence — and Warwick. The team at Dig In Dining, which was founded by Ed Brady and Jeff Quinlan and counts numerous Thirsty Beaver locations and Huck’s Filling Station among its offerings — is launching their latest endeavor. Greenwich Cove Kitchen...
Turnto10.com

Dead whale washes up on shore at East Beach

(WJAR) — A dead whale washed up on the shore at East Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. A DEM spokesperson said the whale washed up towards the Charlestown Breachway side of East Beach. Experts from the Mystic Aquarium are assisting...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

7 charged, 2 injured in incident on Block Island Ferry that brought heavy police presence

The Rhode Island State Police today released details regarding the incident on the Block Island Ferry last night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Troopers from the Rhode Island State Police, as well as officers from the Narragansett, North Kingstown, and South Kingstown Police Departments, responded to reports of a disturbance on an Interstate Navigation Ferry enroute from Block Island to Galilee. In coordination with local EMS, members of law enforcement boarded the ferry, secured the scene, and arrested 7 individuals. 2 people were injured and were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Public invited to tour Pell Bridge ramps construction site

At the request of Rep. Lauren H. Carson, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) today announced that Director Peter Alviti will offer a tour of the ongoing reconstruction of the Newport Pell Bridge approaches later this month. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, August 16, at 1 pm. Parking...
NEWPORT, RI
independentri.com

The View From Swamptown: Remembering Norm Schartner and the Daniel Congdon Sweet House

Norm Schartner, who just passed away last week after 81 well spent years with his hands either in the soil as a farmer or clasping a hammer and a nail as a builder was “Wickford” through and through. Why would I say this you might ask? If you knew him, you’d know he was born in Massachusetts and spent much of his life on the border of NK and Exeter. So why is he “Wickford”? Well, this true modern day Renaissance man possessed the two important traits that define a Wickford person in my estimation. He was fiercely independent, and he was as quirky as a summer day is long. Wickford Village has a centuries long tradition of wonderful quirky characters and Norm Schartner would be as pleased as punch to be included in that long-distinguished line of personalities. To honor Norm, lets ponder upon the house he owned for 37 years.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

