Elon Musk Dad Says He's Not Proud of Son, Says He's Fat

Elon Musk's disdain for his dad probably just intensified, after the 76-year-old Musk patriarch essentially called his son fat and said he's not proud of him. Errol Musk jumped on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in Australia Monday, telling the hosts he's not proud of Elon for creating game-changing technology and becoming a billionaire, saying, "You know, we are a family that have (sic) been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as if we suddenly started doing something."
Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35

Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'

While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
