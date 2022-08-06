Elon Musk's disdain for his dad probably just intensified, after the 76-year-old Musk patriarch essentially called his son fat and said he's not proud of him. Errol Musk jumped on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in Australia Monday, telling the hosts he's not proud of Elon for creating game-changing technology and becoming a billionaire, saying, "You know, we are a family that have (sic) been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as if we suddenly started doing something."

