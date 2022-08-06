Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Elon Musk says he is 'fairly nocturnal,' goes to bed about 3 a.m. and only sleeps for 6 hours a day
Elon Musk says he is "fairly nocturnal" and only sleeps about 6 hours a day. He told The Full Send podcast he usually goes to bed about 3 a.m. and gets up around 9 a.m. The Tesla CEO says he has a "bad habit" of immediately checking his phone after waking up.
See inside the $50,000, prefab tiny house that Elon Musk uses as a guest house in Texas
The Las Vegas company Boxabl is creating the $49,500 Casita, a 375-square-foot prefab tiny home. Elon Musk said he owns one of the units, which he uses as a guest house near his home in Texas. Take a tour inside the tiny home, which has a bedroom, bathroom, living room,...
TMZ.com
Elon Musk Dad Says He's Not Proud of Son, Says He's Fat
Elon Musk's disdain for his dad probably just intensified, after the 76-year-old Musk patriarch essentially called his son fat and said he's not proud of him. Errol Musk jumped on the Kyle and Jackie O radio show in Australia Monday, telling the hosts he's not proud of Elon for creating game-changing technology and becoming a billionaire, saying, "You know, we are a family that have (sic) been doing a lot of things for a long time. It's not as if we suddenly started doing something."
Elon Musk confirms he has 9 kids with 3 women and claims a falling birthrate means a 'slow death' for civilization
Elon Musk, who had his first child at 29 years of age, confirmed he has 9 kids with 3 women. He told The Full Send podcast that a low birth rate was the biggest threat facing the world. Mark Cuban had asked Musk how many kids he'd have, to which...
Elon Musk’s Dad Errol, 76, Reveals He Welcomed A Baby With His Stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 35
Errol Musk, the 76-year-old father of Elon Musk, 51, just revealed that he had not one, but two unplanned babies with his 35-year-old stepdaughter. After a 2018 revelation that he had a son, now 5, with Jana Bezuidenhout, he told The Sun in an interview published July 13 that a daughter was born three years ago, as well. He admitted that the second child was “unplanned.”
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photo of Child With Grimes: 'Like Father, Like Son'
"How many children do you think is enough?" asked one commenter, referencing Musk's ten children.
Elon Musk says remote workers are just pretending to work. Turns out he’s (sort of) right
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. “Remote work is no longer acceptable,” thundered Elon Musk in a leaked memo to Tesla staff in late May. The world’s richest man doubled down when he confirmed the...
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Bill Gates Doesn't Want To Be Rich Anymore: 'I Will Move Down And Eventually Off Of The List Of The World's Richest People'
While Bill Gates may best be known as the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation MSFT, he has been gaining prominence through the years for his philanthropy, opening the doors to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000. Since then, the foundation has doled out more than $79 billion to fund healthcare and education initiatives, among others.
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
Wendy's Just Made A Huge Change To Its Value Menu—McDonald's Is Going To Be So Mad!
Thanks to modern technology, ordering food from your favorite fast food chains is now easier than ever. The existence of their apps makes everything efficient. With just a single tap, swipe, or click, your burgers and fries can be well on its way to your front door. According to an...
More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles
Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
americanmilitarynews.com
US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is
Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
I went on a 9-day Carnival cruise for $1,450. Here's what it was like and why it was worth every penny.
Three generations of my family took a nine-day cruise through Norway on the Carnival Pride. It was efficient and economical — it cost $1,450 per person for a voyage that stopped at six ports. From water slides to a casino, the ship had onboard entertainment options for travelers of...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'
A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
