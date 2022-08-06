Read full article on original website
Teen shot near Red Line hours after Chicago police detail plans to combat CTA crime
A 29-year-old father was also shot on a CTA train at the same Red Line station over the weekend, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
2 arrested after police chase at Chicago Premium Outlets mall in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A large law enforcement presence was seen at a mall in west suburban Aurora Tuesday afternoon after a police chase. According to Aurora police, officers responded to the Chicago Premium Outlets mall located at 1650 Premium Boulevard. Officers briefly chased two suspects and then took them into...
Man charged in Stevenson Expressway shooting that critically injured woman, involved CPD officer
A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an expressway shooting last week that also involved a Chicago police officer.
3 men taken into custody after shooting during attempted car theft in Kenwood
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Three men were taken into custody after a shooting in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Just after midnight, a 38-year-old man's daughter saw three men inside of their parked car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park Avenue. The dad then confronted the men and one offender fired shots. "By the time they got down, coming out the gate, they was already in the car," the victim's brother told CBS 2. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The victim called his brother in pain after he had been shot. He was in surgery earlier Tuesday. The shooter initially got away, which officers took the other two offenders into custody. Police later updated the third offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Chicago man arrested after holding co-workers hostage in Chicago Ridge
A Chicago man has been charged after holding two employees at gunpoint Monday morning at Redline Towing in Chicago Ridge. Police said officers were dispatched at 10:50 a.m. to Redline Towing, 10103 Kitty Avenue, for an employee threatening his co-workers. Police said a man identified as Anan K. Abudayek, of...
CBS News
Another shooting near CTA station as police say more resources are being brought in
Police Supt. David Brown said more resources will be directed toward keeping the Chicago Transit Authority system safe after several high-profile acts of violence and ahead of one more. CBS 2's Marybel González reports.
Police seek to identify Red Line homicide suspects
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are seeking help to identify two suspects in a homicide that took place Saturday on the CTA Red Line.The incident took place around 2 a.m. at the 79th Street station, police said.Police said a 29-year-old man was on the train car when an unknown male fired shots. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital with gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen and was pronounced dead.Chicago police released surveillance footage and images of the two suspects. In the video, police said after a brief conversation with the victim, one of the suspects brandished a handgun, shot and killed the victim.Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8271.Anonymous tips can also be sent to CPDTIP.com.
cwbchicago.com
Woman foils carjacking attempt near Magnificent Mile overnight, but another woman wasn’t so fortunate in Rogers Park
Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred near the Magnificent Mile overnight. Detectives are also investigating a successful hijacking in Rogers Park on Monday evening. Most recently, a 25-year-old woman foiled a carjacking as she sat in her car in the 800 block of North Rush Street around 1:31...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, critically wounded inside Southwest Side garage
CHICAGO - A man was shot and critically wounded inside a garage early Tuesday on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 22-year-old was inside a garage around 3:15 a.m. in the 4500 block of South La Crosse Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot, police said. He suffered one...
Incendiary device thrown at film set in South Loop, Chicago police say
An incendiary device was thrown by a person at a film production shooting in the South Loop neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
nadignewspapers.com
Woman grazed by bullet following parking dispute
A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet when a man fired a gun at her while she was driving at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. The woman reported that a short time earlier...
‘It's Just So Dangerous:' Family in Mourning After Father Shot and Killed on CTA Train
The family of a 29-year-old man shot and killed on a CTA Red Line train says that he often talked about the need for increased security on trains in the months prior to his death. Diunte Moon was riding on a CTA Red Line train early Saturday morning when his...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in East Side neighborhood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. The 15-year-old was walking outside around 8:12 p.m. when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the leg in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue, Chicago police said. The boy was transported...
Southwest Side neighbors on edge after car enthusiast takeover turns violent
CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're commonly known as takeovers – meetups where car enthusiasts get together and socialize.But a recent one in the Marquette Park neighborhood seems to have turned violent – and residents there say they are worried about their safety. They also fear another takeover could get out of hand again.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, police said dozens of drivers went into the parking lot of a warehouse this past Saturday night – where things quickly escalated. It was all captured on camera.On Tuesday night, residents called on authorities to put a stop to such gatherings.The dramatic video...
Woodridge arrested for 'randomly' firing shots into Englewood park: authorities
Community activists and residents have been reacting to the arrest of a man allegedly found near an Englewood park with several loaded weapons.
Caught on video: Chicago police seek suspect who shoved man onto CTA train tracks
In a video released by police, the suspect is seen crossing paths with a man, who they push from the platform and onto the tracks.
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Man wounded in shootout near 79th Street Red Line station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CTA trains were bypassing the 79th Street Red Line station on the city's South Side late Monday after a shootout between two men. This happened barely two days after a man was shot and killed on a train at the same station. At 4:26 p.m., two males were on 79th Street – and near the entrance to the Red Line station along the Dan Ryan Expressway – when they each took out guns and shot at each other. One of the combatants, a 17-year-old boy, was shot in the upper body and was rushed to the University...
Woman found dead, stuffed in garbage can in Roseland alley: Police
A woman was found dead in an alley Monday in the Roseland, police said. She was found in a garbage can about 4:50 p.m. at 107th and Edbrooke, Chicago police said. Her age is unknown.
South Side woman beaten to death honored on would-be birthday; killer still at large
Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
