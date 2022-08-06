Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Marco Rubio Fires Warning to Biden Over Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
The Florida Senator compared the raid at the former president's home to the actions of "Marxist dictatorships."
After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in the Bay Area
The captain with top secret clearance vanished into thin air.
SFGate
Strangers huddled together under a tree. Then lightning struck.
WASHINGTON - All day long, the tall, leafy tree had been a source of shade and comfort for Amber Escudero-Kontostathis. Amid 90-some degree heat, she'd spent hours canvassing tourists in front of the White House for donations to help refugees in Ukraine, her family said. As she finished her shift on Thursday last week, a storm gathered overhead, thickening with clouds, rain and thunder.
MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago
There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
Russian TV Airs Nuclear Missile Warning for U.S., Britain
Panelist on Vremya Pokazhet (Time Will Tell) Yuri Kot said missiles could hit Washington or London, as fears about a possible nuclear escalation grow.
‘Boss of Bosses’ Crips Gang Leader Sentenced to Decades in Federal Prison for Racketeering Murder Conspiracy
A longtime Crips leader in Los Angeles was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy that included the 2014 murder of a rival gang member who was unarmed and washing his car when he was shot dead. Paul Gary “Lil Doc” Wallace, 56, started hanging...
SFGate
Ukraine Claims Attack on Russian Air Base in Crimea
ODESA, Ukraine — An explosion rocked a key Russian air base on the Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, sending up a huge plume of smoke, killing at least one person and sowing confusion over what exactly had happened. A senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said...
Xi Jinping's Government Publishes White Paper On Taiwan Issue: If China Can't Be Unified, 'All Will Suffer'
Amid tensions across the Taiwan strait, Xi Jinping's government on Wednesday published a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," claiming that the island nation has "belonged to China since ancient times." What Happened: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the...
California Democrats slam Kevin McCarthy over reaction to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago
Kevin McCarthy was blasted by other members of California's congressional delegation for the statement he released.
Ukraine National Anthem Echoes In India As Grandmaster Anna Ushenina Bags Gold: 'Not Very Clear If I Will Be Able To Go Back Home'
As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, the Ukrainian national anthem echoed off the walls of a stadium in India after the country’s first women’s world champion bagged a gold medal in the Chess Olympiad on Tuesday. In a quivering voice and welled-up eyes, the 36-year-old Chess grandmaster Anna...
SFGate
EXPLAINER: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant
Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. A look at the plant and the situation around it:. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the...
China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'
China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. "We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form," said the paper.
'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
Russia-Ukraine war: fears over Moscow’s plans for captured nuclear plant; Zelenskiy vows to ‘liberate’ Crimea – live
Russian forces to sever power at Europe’s largest nuclear plant to connect it to Crimea in ‘extremely dangerous’ process, Ukraine’s Energoatom warns
