americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
SFGate

Strangers huddled together under a tree. Then lightning struck.

WASHINGTON - All day long, the tall, leafy tree had been a source of shade and comfort for Amber Escudero-Kontostathis. Amid 90-some degree heat, she'd spent hours canvassing tourists in front of the White House for donations to help refugees in Ukraine, her family said. As she finished her shift on Thursday last week, a storm gathered overhead, thickening with clouds, rain and thunder.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
SFGate

Ukraine Claims Attack on Russian Air Base in Crimea

ODESA, Ukraine — An explosion rocked a key Russian air base on the Kremlin-occupied Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday, sending up a huge plume of smoke, killing at least one person and sowing confusion over what exactly had happened. A senior Ukrainian military official with knowledge of the situation said...
MILITARY
SFGate

EXPLAINER: Fighting in Ukraine endangers big nuclear plant

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent. A look at the plant and the situation around it:. The Zaporizhzhia plant is in southern Ukraine, near the town of Enerhodar on the banks of the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

China warns it will not tolerate Taiwan 'separatists'

China on Wednesday vowed zero tolerance for "separatist activities" in Taiwan and reaffirmed that it would take the self-ruled island by force if necessary. "We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification, but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form," said the paper.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a moment when hopes dimmed that the United States could become an international leader on climate change, legislation that Congress is poised to approve could rejuvenate the country’s reputation and bolster its efforts to push other nations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions more quickly. The head-snapping turn of events, which has generated a joyful case of whiplash among Democrats and environmentalists, is a reminder of how domestic politics is intertwined with worldwide diplomacy. Advocates feared that last month’s breakdown in negotiations in Congress had undermined efforts to limit the catastrophic effects of global warming. Now they’re energized by the opportunity to tout an unprecedented U.S. success. “This says, ‘We’re back, baby,’” said Jennifer Turner, who works on international climate issues as director of the Woodrow Wilson Center’s China Environment Forum in Washington.
ADVOCACY

