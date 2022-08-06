ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Town could make a 'capital' investment

WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Burlington dishing out water ban violations as reservoir runs low

BURLINGTON - Town officials have issued just under 500 water ban violations and approximately 70 fines as of late last week. As drought conditions linger with a relentless heat wave exerting its wrath in the community, the Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a formal statement on Twitter last Friday.
BURLINGTON, MA
universalhub.com

Squid to make way for apartments along West 2nd Street in South Boston

The Zoning Board of Appeal today approved former newsman Phil Balboni's plans to replace the North Coast squid-processing plant at West 2nd and D streets with a five-story, 81-unit apartment building. Of the 81 apartments, 12 will be rented as affordable, including one three-bedroom unit. The building will only be...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Tewksbury, MA
City
Andover, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Government
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Caught in Southie

Once again…the power is out in South Boston

Eversource’s power grid has been struggling this summer. On Monday night, over 1000 residents in Southie’s City Point neighborhood, once again lost power during a heat wave. Remember it happened back in July with 200 residents losing power for 24 hours?. Power went off and on in in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Modern Smart Home in Beverly with a Roof Deck

This 2020 custom-built house was designed to be energy efficient and perfect for indoor-outdoor living with two separate decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,790,000. Size: 3,136 square. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 2 partial. They say...
BEVERLY, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planning Board#Alcoholic Beverages#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ev#Eco Auto#Tmhs
nbcboston.com

Woman Hit by MBTA Train in Weymouth

Police said a woman was hit by a train in Weymouth, Massachusetts Sunday around 9 p.m. First aid was performed at the intersection of Pond and Hollis streets where the woman was hit, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities. Her condition was not immediately known.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Comcast
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Cars
WCVB

Dump truck separates from cab, flips over on Mass. highway

ARLINGTON, Mass. — The body of a dump truck separated from the cab of the vehicle and ended upside down on Route 2 westbound in Arlington. Video from Sky 5 showed the disabled dump truck along the right shoulder of the outbound side of the highway, just past the Route 60 overpass.
ARLINGTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man arrested after allegedly illegally possessing over 40 machineguns and conversion devices, short-barred rifles, other weapons, and silencers

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested Friday after being indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with illegally possessing numerous firearms including unregistered machine guns, short-barreled rifles and other weapons as well as firearm silencers. Daniel A. Augusto, 56, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bear caught on camera roaming through North Shore neighborhood

DANVERS, Mass. — Danvers residents are being asked to take precautions after a bear was spotted in the Massachusetts town on Sunday. A Danvers resident shared video from her Ring video camera that showed a black bear roaming across her driveway Sunday morning. The bear ended up scaling a short stone wall before moseying along.
DANVERS, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy