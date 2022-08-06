ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Five signs progressives are in danger of losing influence

By Hanna Trudo
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdozl_0h7aIeE000
Tweet

Progressives finally got some relief after moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) agreed to back Democrats’ expansive economic and climate legislation this week. And while the uproar over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade also helps their cause, as indicated by a recent rejection of further restrictions in Kansas, their road to success has been rocky.

Left-wing Democrats have suffered major losses at the ballot box, seen endorsements from their biggest stars lose their oomph and are still struggling to find a suitable successor to lead their movement in the future.

Here are five signs that progressives may be losing influence.

Defeats continue to pile up

Progressives endured two major blows this week from primaries that could have given them a much-needed boost of momentum just a few months away from the midterms. Instead, they again came up short, giving moderates more cause for their case that voters prefer a middle-ground approach, particularly in the battleground Midwest.

The biggest ousting came when Rep. Andy Levin (D-Mich.), a pro-union powerhouse in the lower chamber, lost his reelection to Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other for the first time.

Progressives took the loss particularly hard.

“This defeat is painful,” said Leah Greenberg, a leading activist who co-founded the group Indivisible. “Not simply because of the grit and conviction Andy Levin brings to Congress as a progressive champion, but because it is a deeply troubling demonstration of how dark money from conservative billionaires can manipulate our broken political system.”

Liberals also saw one of their most promising rising stars, Lucas Kunce, a young Marine veteran, lose to moderate Trudy Busch Valentine in the Missouri Senate primary. Valentine was seen as the establishment’s choice to head into the general election, and narrowly won the majority of the votes.

Endorsements fall flat

When progressive heavyweights like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) back a down-ballot race, it’s supposed to help move the needle, at least in theory. Conventional political wisdom says that endorsements alone don’t usually sway voters, but they can provide a helpful stamp of approval in close contests. Look no further than Majority Whip James Clyburn’s (D-S.C.) famous hat tip to Biden during the 2020 presidential primary.

Leading up to November, however, lesser-known contenders have seen the backing of top progressive figures fail to nudge voters in their direction, raising questions about whether their name ID still carries the weight it once did.

In several races that have garnered national attention — from Ohio and Michigan to Missouri – Sanders, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez have offered support to progressives over moderate rivals, at times physically showing up to stump on their behalf. Sanders and Warren both campaigned for Levin in Michigan, while Ocasio-Cortez gave a last-minute backing to former Ohio House candidate Nina Turner, who lost to Rep. Shontel Brown (D-Ohio) earlier in the off-cycle.

The trio did endorse two candidates who have had better success: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) won his primary against centrist Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Pa.) and progressive Democratic Senate nominee Mandela Barnes is heading into a race against GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) in one of the most highly anticipated contents of the cycle. But their mixed track record raises an element of doubt that they can help push progressives across the finish line.

Outspent and outmaneuvered

Progressives have complained about the outsized influence they believe special interest groups and committees have had throughout this cycle. They see one ideologically aligned political organization in particular – the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) – as meddling with intraparty races by spending heavily to preserve moderate seats or elect new members of their flank to Congress.

The group’s strategy has been effective in places like Ohio and Michigan’s respective 11th Congressional Districts. Sanders, who is Jewish, has publicly railed against the group. In a May interview with The New York Times, the Vermont Independent went as far as to call it “a war for the future of the Democratic Party.”

Meanwhile, Democratic Majority for Israel PAC celebrated another win this week in Stevens’s victory against Levin, who is also Jewish.

“Democratic voters in three states elected six DMFI PAC endorsees to fight for them in November, bringing our winning record to 85 percent of the races in which we’ve endorsed this cycle,” said Mark Mellman, the group’s chairman.

Redistricting woes

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s (DCCC) current chairman, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), is running in New York’s 17th congressional district later this month.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), a Black progressive seen as a new leader within the party and particularly for the left, is running in the state’s 10th congressional district.

Both districts are considered blue, but the 10th district is considered more solidly Democratic.

To many progressives, the move was indicative of a problem they fear will only get worse each cycle. As the redistricting process continues, it will naturally pit centrists and liberals against each other, with the former having the upper hand and institutional support.

“The DCCC has seemingly decided to focus on kneecapping popular progressive candidates instead of taking their fight to the Republicans,” said Max Burns, a Democratic strategist working on midterm races, including in New York.

Another Black progressive, Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), the first male member of the “Squad,” is mired in a primary challenge in the state’s 16th Congressional District against moderate Vedat Gashi, who is being supported by the former lawmaker whom Bowman ousted: former Rep. Eliot Engel.

Progressive campaign operatives and those close to Bowman view the challenge and aligned endorsement as tit for tat, rather than expressing a substantive difference over policy or ideology.

“The electoral map is no friend to progressives,” said Michael Starr Hopkins, another Democratic strategist and campaign operative who has been outspoken about Democrats’ electoral problems. “Progressives are being forced to defend seats that they weren’t expecting to defend.”

No natural successor for 2024

Despite the growing desire for an alternative to another Biden term, progressives are uncertain about who that might be. A growing tally of lawmakers who have been asked about their political aspirations have said they won’t seek the presidency, but nearly just as many have hedged about whether they think Biden should run again. He’s said he will, and his aides remain outwardly confident in his decision.

But the predicament has placed a spotlight on progressives, who are already skeptical of Biden and view him as deeply unpopular. They also desperately want Democrats to move major legislation over the next three months.

The party got a flicker of hope on Thursday night, when Sinema agreed to back the president’s biggest legislative package. Some progressives argue they need to pass that, while still push for even more of his campaign pledges, instead of speculating about who could take him on.

“I think progressives are burning good energy speculating about 2024 and replacing Biden,” said Burns. “If he chooses not to run, that’s one thing, but the loose talk about primarying him is politically tone deaf and, honestly, counterproductive to our broader progressive goals.”

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger

Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
MISSOURI STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

With more than half of this year's competitive Senate matchups set, the overall electoral environment remains consistent: President Joe Biden's poor approval numbers, combined with a pervasive sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction, are weighing down Democrats looking to maintain control of Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Kamala Harris promotes attack on Republican men in new ad after Roe reversal

Vice President Kamala Harris shared an ad that attacked Republican men who supported the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The ad, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, featured several prominent members of the Republican Party celebrating the decision, all of whom were men. The video encourages viewers to visit a website where they can get involved in "Defend Choice Week of Action" events to help elect Democratic politicians in the midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eliot Engel
Person
Haley Stevens
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Andy Levin
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Bernie Sanders
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic Voters#Missouri Senate#Progressive Movement#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Congress#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Progressives
Salon

"Alarming": GOP quietly funnels millions into Democratic primaries to wipe out progressives

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has spent more than $24 million to defeat progressive candidates in this year's Democratic primaries. The United Democracy Project (UDP), an AIPAC-affiliated super PAC, has already spent $24.2 million on Democratic primaries this cycle, including millions that it raised from top Republican megadonors like Paul Singer and Bernard Marcus. The money has helped AIPAC-backed candidates wipe out progressives in primaries in Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, California and Ohio.
ELECTIONS
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
Axios

Ilhan Omar wins primary against moderate challenger by narrow margin

Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly defeated her well-funded challenger Don Samuels in Tuesday's Democratic Primary, the AP reports. The big picture: Samuels, a former City Council member, had sought to position himself as a more moderate option for the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District. But voters in the safe Democratic...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Axios

Impeachment Republican Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed foe

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump’s impeachment, on Friday beat back a challenge by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger and will advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The result is a blow to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
960 The Ref

Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations. The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden’s priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. Cheers broke out as Senate Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session. “Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families over special interests,” President Joe Biden said in a statement from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does — period.” Biden, who had his share of long nights during his three decades as a senator, called into the Senate cloakroom during the vote on speakerphone to personally thank the staff for their hard work.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

659K+
Followers
78K+
Post
493M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy