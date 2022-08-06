Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
The Hope Center is opening more branches for therapy needs
SIKESTON, Mo (KBSI)- Equine-assisted therapy takes a different route in helping those struggling with physical, behavioral, and mental challenges. The gait of a horse has similarities to the natural stride of a human, supporting the natural motion of the spine and pelvis. At the Hope Therapeutic Center in Perryville this...
kbsi23.com
Heartland Harvest Church 9th Annual Back to School Bash-Pak
SIKESTON, Mo. (KBSI) – The 9th annual Back-to-School Pak for Heartland Harvest Church was Sunday. It was a Star Wars themed event with food, music, games and school supplies for the children. Heartland Harvest Church treasurer and event organizer Janet Millers says the event is especially important this year...
KFVS12
Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents
KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
wpsdlocal6.com
Call for submissions: first day of school
Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
Missouri spelunkers find missing dog in cave
A spelunking group in Perry County, Missouri found and rescued a dog that had been missing for nearly two months.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau floodwall to be cleaned
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Biden approves Mo. disaster declaration following devastating flooding in St. Louis area. President Biden approved a disaster declaration for Missouri following devastating flooding in the St. Louis area. Tornado-damaged buildings to be demolished in...
KYTV
Educators, restaurant owners tapped out on Jackson water crisis
The Spicy Olive's Watermelon and Tomato Salad, Summer Peach Caprese Salad. SUMMER PEACH CAPRESE SALAD 8 oz. good quality whole milk ricotta / or your choice of cheese A large ripe peach, sliced 1/4 cup fresh torn basil leaves 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive's Ripe Peach White Balsamic 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive's Picual or other Single varietal olive oil salt & pepper to taste Arrange the sliced peaches on a platter sandwiching one tablespoon of ricotta, and basil between the slices. Whisk the olive oil with the white balsamic vinegar and drizzle the peaches and ricotta with the dressing. Season with salt and pepper. The Spicy Olive's Watermelon and Tomato Salad 6 cups seedless watermelon, cut into 1 inch cubes 1 English cucumber, cut into thick chunks 1 tsp. kosher salt 4 cups arugula 5 Tbsp. The Spicy Olive's Basil olive oil 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh mint 5 Tbsp. Lemongrass Mint white balsamic vinegar 1/2 tsp. black pepper 2 oz. feta cheese Combine watermelon and cucumber in a bowl. Sprinkle with salt. Combine arugula and one tablespoon of Basil olive oil to coat. Whisk together the remaining olive oil and balsamic vinegar, pepper and mint. Drizzle over salad . Sprinkle with feta cheese and serve. Enjoy!
kbsi23.com
MSHSAA new requirement for band students
This comes after the Missouri State High School Activities Association took a closer look at the physical demands of marching band activities. Doctors are looking for heart and blood pressure issues that could make it dangerous for a student to be out in the heat. David Baroni, the Head Band...
krcu.org
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used...
The Hunter-Dawson home in New Madrid, Missouri is a state historical site and museum
Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site in New Madrid, Missouri.Jonathunder, GFDL 1.2, via Wikimedia Commons. Here, we have the Hunter-Dawson State Historic Site located in New Madrid, Missouri. The property is maintained by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and it’s a historic house museum. This house was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2012. It's also been referred to as the Bootheel's Majestic Mansion.
kbsi23.com
Man arrested in Wayne Co., MO for armed robbery at Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A man faces charges for a July 3 armed robbery at a pizza restaurant in Cape Girardeau. Joseph P. Walker II faces charges of robbery in the 1st degree, a Class A felony, armed criminal action unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D felony.
mymoinfo.com
Five Injured In St. Francois County Accident
(Farmington) Five people were injured in a two vehicle traffic accident Sunday afternoon on Route D at O’Bannon Road in St. Francois County. The highway patrol says a Ford Escape driven by a 17 year old juvenile turned into the path of a Dodge Journey driven by 62 year old Vicky Jennings of Farmington, forcing both vehicles off the road.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Farmington) A 71 year old man serving a life sentence for capital murder has died at the Farmington Correctional Center. Richard Richter had been in prison since 1976. He had also been sentenced for fires degree robbery with a revolver, robbery, assault and two counts of second degree murder. Officials...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
westkentuckystar.com
Disturbance in Metropolis results in drug arrest for Ledbetter woman
A disturbance call in Metropolis last week ended with the arrest of a Ledbetter woman. Metropolis Police were called to the Motel 6 by hotel management after property damage had been discovered. Allegedly, a door had been damaged by 39-year-old Jerrica M. Holder of Ledbetter. Police arrested Holder and charged...
Kentucky State Police Investigating Fatal Collision in Fulton County
Hickman, KY. (August 5, 2022) – Troopers with Kentucky State Police, Post 1 are investigating a Tuesday evening collision that claimed the life of a Fulton County man. Just after 7:00 PM on August 2, 2022, Post 1 Dispatch received a call from Fulton County Dispatch advising that there was a two vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 1129 and KY 2140 and requested Kentucky State Police assistance with the investigation. Kentucky State Police, Post 1 troopers and accident reconstructionists responded to the scene to investigate the collision.
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
westkentuckystar.com
McCracken traffic stop leads to arrest of Metropolis woman
A Metropolis woman was arrested Saturday afternoon following a traffic stop in western McCracken County on Hobbs Road. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that 38-year-old Mindy L. Rogan was stopped at approximately 3:00 pm. Deputies discovered that the registration plates on the vehicle did not match, as they were...
KFVS12
David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after...
