Precision Flying: BISD holds drone delivery academy

Greater Brownsville Incentives Coporation Interim Executive Director & CEO Constanza Miner receives a check from a drone at Dean Porter Park on Friday during a GBIC check donation to sponsor the Brownsville Indpendent School District’s Paragon VTOL Drone Academy. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald

Appropriately, the check and the pen to sign it arrived via drone Friday in front of a pavilion in Dean Porter Park, where 16 Brownsville Independent School District CTE students graduated from BISD’s first delivery drone academy.

The check was for $86,000, from the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corp., and written to BISD to pay for the delivery drone curriculum and instructors along with eight mid-size and eight practice drones.

The students spent last week learning how to fly a drone, which could eventually land them in high-paying jobs as delivery drone pilots for Amazon, UPS or Paragon VTOL.

Paragon VTOL is a company that specializes in Vertical Take Off and Landing vehicles, of which the drones used in package delivery are the smallest, and that GBIC recruited to Brownsville last year.

The City of Brownsville and GBIC, are partners in attracting Paragon to the city and in helping develop educational partnerships with BISD and Texas Southmost College, said Constanza Minor, GBIC interim executive director and CEO.

Paragon has big plans for Brownsville, including eventually putting 50 passinger air taxi VTOLs, or droves, into service at Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport. A manufacturing and warehouse facility is in the planning stages.

The drone academy that took place at BISD’s Cummings Career and Technical Education Certification Center represents the first phase in Paragon’s commitment to the city, GBIC and BISD, officials said.

“This is the first drone delivery academy in the United States in partnership with the school system. It’s never been done before, where you teach the students about drone delivery services, especially when you consider the companies that are competing to deliver retail packages to your home, whether you’re talking Amazon, UPS, even our company Paragon VTOL,” Dwight Smith, Paragon founder and chief visionary officer earlier told The Brownsville Herald.

Last November, Paragon and BISD signed a memorandum of understanding under which the two entities are to create “work based learning and STEM career opportunities for 11th- and 12th-grade students to learn, through hands-on experiences, the skills needed to become certified drone pilots and be able to perform various, specific airspace tasks needed to accomplish set goals,” according to the MOU.

“We wanted to make sure that we created a sustainable workforce, and so I’m thrilled to be able to partner with the BISD CTE department to be able to offer this academy and to allow the students to learn so much about drones, how to build them, how to repair them, how to fly them to deliver packages with them, how to navigate them sufficiently safely to be in compliance with the FAA and all the regs that are currently in place and will be down the road, so this is truly a remarkable opportunity,” Smith said.

Keenan Doyle and Johnathan Dayap, of San Diego, Calif.-based Action Drone USA, taught the drone academy, in addition to training 10 BISD instructors who will teach the curriculum to BISD students.

“We have done training all over the world, with the military and at the college level all over country, but this is the first at the high school level,” Doyle said at Friday’s event. “The students were amazing, nervous at first, but by end of today I see a lot of confidence.”

Asked about salary, Doyle said he’s “been hearing $60-$70K to start.”

And how long does it take to learn? “We do crash courses of two weeks with the military. With the students I would say probably a year.”

Smith said the students will be learning how to fly sophisticated drones.

“If you look online or in the news you may have seen Wal-Mart’s drone or Amazon’s drone for delivering packages — these are all single-compartment drones by and large. Our company has developed a drone that can deliver four packages in 30 minutes, and so the students are going to scale from this drone to a drone that’s a lot more complicated, our company’s brand, and then from there they’ll move into one that you can jump on like an avatar and fly,” Smith said.

Sixteen students attended the academy, 10 boys and six girls, Smith said, adding that “the girls killed it.”