Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Payoff Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Related
homenewshere.com
Town could make a 'capital' investment
WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
wgbh.org
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing
Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
franklinmatters.org
Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from State Representative Jeffrey N. Roy
Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from key Beacon Hill leader, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, representing Franklin and Medway. “I couldn't be more grateful to be endorsed by Representative Roy. He is an incredible leader on Beacon Hill and someone I consider a true friend. It was under his leadership of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy that the State Legislature passed the Roadmap 2050 legislation, which is one of the most important pieces of climate change legislation the state has ever enacted. Rep.
quincyquarry.com
City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayor Michelle Wu is looking to boost mayoral pay and salaries of other top Boston officials
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has sent a letter to Boston’s City Council aimed at “amending” the salaries of top city officials, including the mayor, and city councilors, resulting in major hikes in pay for those city leaders and others. If approved, the salary for...
Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden hits campaign trail amid allegations of a police coverup and calls for resignation
Key supporters of Acting Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden continue to back their candidate as others call for his resignation amid allegations that his office may have helped cover up a transit police officer misconduct case. In the weeks leading up to the Democratic primary for the Suffolk District...
Take a Look Inside Worcester's New RMV Center
WORCESTER - The new Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles branch in Worcester opened on Monday. WATCH: Take a look inside the new Worcester RMV center below. The RMV moved the Worcester branch from 611 Main St. to 50 S.W. Cutoff inside the space previously occupied by Big Y Supermarket. The...
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election
BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
RELATED PEOPLE
everettleader.com
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality
From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
WCVB
Crane tips over onto building at Winchester, Massachusetts, construction site
WINCHESTER, Mass. — A crane tipped over at a construction site for a new apartment complex in Winchester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday. The incident happened at 416 Cambridge St., according to Winchester fire crews. The crane's boom fell onto an apartment building that is under construction. Video shared with NewsCenter...
Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation
Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials. “We are committed to supporting the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
'It will be chaos;' Boston mayor Michelle Wu on Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — With a top state lawmaker calling for de facto federal receivership of the MBTA to address a torrent of safety failures, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Monday that the agency needs "a partnership, not a takeover." Wu, who leads the city at the heart of the T's...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Organic compost is the likely culprit of PFAS contamination in a rural Massachusetts town
Concerns about chemicals in water and soil are part of what fuels the organic movement. So it came as a shock to residents of Westminster, Mass., that the likely cause of PFAS contamination in their town — affecting about 200 properties — is organic compost. PFAS chemicals are...
wgbh.org
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns
After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy
At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
WBUR
25 drivers who still work for the MBTA were suspended at least twice for safety violations
The MBTA has faced intense scrutiny for problems with its trains and equipment, after a number of breakdowns and derailments. But there's another safety issue that has received less examination: the driving record of those at the controls of the system's subways, trains and buses. Public records obtained by WBUR...
quincyquarry.com
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
Comments / 0