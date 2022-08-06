ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Town could make a 'capital' investment

WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
WINCHESTER, MA
Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing

Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
EVERETT, MA
Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from State Representative Jeffrey N. Roy

Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from key Beacon Hill leader, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, representing Franklin and Medway. “I couldn't be more grateful to be endorsed by Representative Roy. He is an incredible leader on Beacon Hill and someone I consider a true friend. It was under his leadership of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy that the State Legislature passed the Roadmap 2050 legislation, which is one of the most important pieces of climate change legislation the state has ever enacted. Rep.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
City of Quincy Tree limb down and now blocking traffic

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News and commentary about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. While out and about on the ever-increasingly mean streets of Quincy on Monday in the early afternoon well after lunchtime, Quincy Quarry personnel found a large limb from a city tree impeding traffic on a city street.
AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
New Ladder 1 Is A $1 Million Reality

From on online Twitter feed we have learned that Everett’s brand new Ladder 1 is about to go into service following a final inspection. Thus ends about 2 years of negotiations and meetings and warnings and pleadings by the Fire Department for a new piece of badly needed state of the art equipment.
EVERETT, MA
Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez placed on leave pending investigation

Gonzalez was put on leave after "multiple allegations” involving violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies. Brookline Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez was put on paid leave Friday pending an investigation into allegations of violating discrimination, sexual harassment, and retaliation policies, according to officials. “We are committed to supporting the...
BROOKLINE, MA
New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden faces calls to resign amid transit police controversy

At least three city councilors from two Suffolk County communities are calling for Kevin Hayden, the Acting Suffolk County District Attorney who is running in the Sept. 6 Democratic primary to be elected to the position, to resign from his position after a Boston Globe report that his office may have aided in covering up a transit police misconduct case that started in April 2021.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
MBTA starts the week with yet another fail

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
QUINCY, MA

