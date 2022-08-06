ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

LPD: One seriously injured in North Lubbock motorcycle crash Saturday

By Andrea Payne, Chris Whited
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a motorcycle crash in North Lubbock Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:45 p.m. in the area of North Loop 289 and North Avenue P.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered serious injuries.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently responding to a single-vehicle crash in the 1500 block of the North Loop 289 access road. A motorcycle was traveling westbound on the access road and lost control of the vehicle. The driver sustained serious injuries. The original call for service was received at 3:44 p.m.

We will release more information as it becomes available.

