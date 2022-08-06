Amherst Railway Society model railroading show draws young train enthusiasts to Springfield’s Union Station (photos)

Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
City urging visitors not to swim at Connecticut River Greenway Park in Northampton
The City of Northampton is urging visitors not to swim at the Connecticut River Greenway Park due to the deep water and strong currents in the area.
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
TRAFFIC: 1-91N in West Springfield reopen after jackknifed tractor trailer accident
Two lanes of traffic were temporarily closed on I-91 in West Springfield due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer Monday afternoon.
Bird e-scooters fly into downtown West Springfield, stir up controversy
WEST SPRINGFIELD — It has been two weeks since Bird e-scooters flew into downtown West Springfield, and they have already stirred up controversy. Users parking the powered scooters in the middle of the sidewalk has led to complaints on the West Springfield Community Forum on Facebook.
‘I felt peace’: daughter of Sept. 11 victim Daniel Trant attends ceremony welcoming Ground Zero flag to Springfield
SPRINGFIELD - For Jessica Trant, whose father was killed on Sept. 11, 2001, in the terror attack at the World Trade Center in New York City, it was a moment of peace. “I felt like I was holding 2,977 people’s lives in my hands,” said Trant, who now lives in Longmeadow. “It was powerful.”
West Springfield begins demolition of Philip G. Coburn Elementary School
As the 3,500-pound claw ripped into the side of the old Philip G. Coburn Elementary School building this morning, about a dozen of teachers, students and parents gathered to watch. “‘My kids came here and were at the groundbreaking. They are super excited. My 2-year-old and I ride our bikes...
Four arrested after cars dispersed from Riverfront Park in Springfield
Four people are facing firearm charges after a traffic stop on State Street early Sunday morning.
Pittsfield’s Tallest Building is Twice the Size of Its 2nd Tallest
This may not seem like the sexiest fun fact in the world. But it is unique given the size of Pittsfield's tallest building. The city isn't exactly known for its skyscrapers as it certainly does not have any. However, its tallest building is most certainly over twice the size of its second tallest in height.
Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory will be at Holyoke Mall Tuesday
Children and their families are invited to Holyoke Mall's free Tykes Tuesday series, featuring Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory, during week seven of the summer series.
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
WATCH: Beautiful Black Bear Cools Off on a Hot Summer Day in Western MA
Summer in Berkshire County continues to heat up and wild animal sightings are nothing new. With the benefit of technology, folks throughout the Berkshires and Massachusetts capture and share videos and photos of animals out in nature doing their thing. Sometimes those animals aren't that far out in nature as some of them show up on decks, patios, driveways, and backyards. Bears in particular get bold when they are looking for food.
Northampton Police & Fire Rescue escort Ground Zero Flag
An American flag that had been raised at Ground Zero in the days following September 11, 2001, was escorted by Northampton Police and Fire Rescue on Sunday evening.
Springfield’s Hickory Street Haramee brings eighth year of “togetherness”
This year’s theme for the Hickory Street Harambee is the same as last year and every year before. It is all about “togetherness.”. “All we are doing to trying to bring the community together with food and entertainment,” said Fred McDonald, the secretary of the Hickory Street Harambee Executive Committee. “We have a basketball tournament going inside the gymnasium in the school. It’s all about getting together as a community and having fun.”
PHOTOS: Saturday’s sunrise over Shelburne Falls
A 22News viewer sent photos of the sunrise over Shelburne Falls Saturday morning.
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Holyoke Public Safety Committee approved a city councilor’s request Monday night to repaint the traffic lines on Route 202 in Holyoke. This comes after a fatal crash claimed a man’s life on that road last week. The repainting of the lines is in...
Driver leaves after crashing on Alden Street in Springfield
A portion of Alden Street was closed and a few homes lost power Monday morning after a car knocked over a utility pole.
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
Narragansett Boulevard in Chicopee closed due to structure fire
Chicopee residents speak out against proposed truck stop on Burnett Road. People in Chicopee are upset over a potential truck stop coming to Burnett Road in a lot next to a similar spot owned by Pride. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ground Zero flag travels to Northampton. Inflation Reduction Act aims...
Swimming at Green River in Greenfield remains closed
Swimming in the Green River continues to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.
