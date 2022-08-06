BURLINGTON – For the second year in a row, Karma Asian Fusion was awarded “Best Sushi” on the North Shore by the editors of Northshore Magazine when they received the “Editor’s Choice” at the 2022 BONS (Best of the North Shore) awards. Noted for its cross between Japanese flavors and French inspired sauces and style, Karma’s sushi stands out as a unique fusion. The accolade follows the successful opening of Karma’s brand-new, fourth location.

