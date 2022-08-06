ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

Town could make a 'capital' investment

WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
WINCHESTER, MA
Karma Asian Fusion wins ‘Best Sushi’ award for the second straight year

BURLINGTON – For the second year in a row, Karma Asian Fusion was awarded “Best Sushi” on the North Shore by the editors of Northshore Magazine when they received the “Editor’s Choice” at the 2022 BONS (Best of the North Shore) awards. Noted for its cross between Japanese flavors and French inspired sauces and style, Karma’s sushi stands out as a unique fusion. The accolade follows the successful opening of Karma’s brand-new, fourth location.
BURLINGTON, MA

