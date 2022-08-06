ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

homenewshere.com

Town could make a 'capital' investment

WINCHESTER - According to Capital Planning Committee member Roger McPeek, the committee has a “mountain of projects” to consider for fall Town Meeting. Even though he admitted the committee can’t do some of them, he asked the Select Board to consider supporting a debt-exclusion override to pay for some of the work.
WINCHESTER, MA
belmontonian.com

Historic Changes Proposed For Belmont Government, Budget Process As Town Facing ’Serious Financial Difficulties’

Stephen Cirillo did not mince words: an on-going structural deficit will result in Belmont “facing a significant financial challenge” in the next years. Yet Cirillo’s statement was hardly a Cassandra-like message; everyone knows it’s only so true. In fact, Cirillo has been before the town for the past four years sounding that same alarm and voters passed a Proposition 2 1/2 override in 2015 to fill the town’s coffer emptied by an earlier fiscal imbalance. But in a damning review of the town’s financial structure by the Edward J. Collins, Jr. Center for Public Management at UMass Boston presented before a joint hybrid meeting of the town’s major committees and boards on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the ability of Belmont’s leaders to effectively face the current fiscal precipice is hindered by an antiquated governmental framework that mutes any opportunity to come to grips with the issues.
BELMONT, MA
wgbh.org

Elderly residents suffer ‘intolerable’ heat in Everett public housing

Everett resident Elliott Vazquez sat in front of a City Council meeting on Monday and recounted the horror of living in the current heat in his building. He lives in Glendale Towers, a 12-story public housing complex that was built more than half a century ago and houses many elderly and disabled people. According to Vazquez, the building holds in the heat.
EVERETT, MA
homenewshere.com

Burlington dishing out water ban violations as reservoir runs low

BURLINGTON - Town officials have issued just under 500 water ban violations and approximately 70 fines as of late last week. As drought conditions linger with a relentless heat wave exerting its wrath in the community, the Department of Public Works (DPW) issued a formal statement on Twitter last Friday.
BURLINGTON, MA
wgbh.org

New diversity officers struggle to make an impact in Massachusetts cities and towns

After the murder of George Floyd in 2020, cities across Massachusetts scrambled to hire diversity, equity and inclusion officers, who are typically tasked with advising officials on how to create a fair community for residents of all races and backgrounds. But across the commonwealth, the people in these new positions are struggling to make significant changes and finding a lack of support from other city or town leaders.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

AG finds nearly 200 uncounted votes in Bedford, NH during review of 2020 election

BEDFORD, N.H. — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s review of the 2020 election in Bedford found an election official’s mistake left 188 ballots uncounted. While Attorney General John Formella said the error did not affect the outcome of the election, he called it a “serious mistake” that led to “significant deficiencies” in Bedford’s election returns.
BEDFORD, NH
franklinmatters.org

Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from State Representative Jeffrey N. Roy

Democratic Candidate for State Auditor Chris Dempsey announces endorsement from key Beacon Hill leader, Representative Jeffrey N. Roy, representing Franklin and Medway. “I couldn't be more grateful to be endorsed by Representative Roy. He is an incredible leader on Beacon Hill and someone I consider a true friend. It was under his leadership of the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy that the State Legislature passed the Roadmap 2050 legislation, which is one of the most important pieces of climate change legislation the state has ever enacted. Rep.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

MBTA starts the week with yet another fail

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. The MBTA is maintaining its breaking badly bad news© streak with its first day of this week’s bad news. This week’s...
QUINCY, MA
everettleader.com

Buying And Developing The Polluted Exxon Site Is A Bold Undertaking

The Davis Companies are taking on a mega money land/development deal that is all about huge outlays of capital and borrowings, an enormous price tag for pollution. mitigation, ballooning construction costs caused by inflation and rising interest rates as a recession appears to be coming on. Timing is often a...
EVERETT, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Modern Smart Home in Beverly with a Roof Deck

This 2020 custom-built house was designed to be energy efficient and perfect for indoor-outdoor living with two separate decks. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,790,000. Size: 3,136 square. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 2 full, 2 partial. They say...
BEVERLY, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctor Explains BA.4.6, the New COVID ‘Variant of Concern'

A new omicron subvariant, BA.4.6, now accounts for more than 4% of COVID-19 cases in New England and across the U.S., according to the latest data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Not much is known about the new subvariant that is beginning to make an emergence...
BOSTON, MA

