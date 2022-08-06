Read full article on original website
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Twins' Carlos Correa batting second on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Correa will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Jake Cave moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Correa for 11.8 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve sitting Sunday afternoon for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Altuve is being replaced at second base by Aledmys Diaz versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 400 plate appearances this season, Altuve has a .284 batting average with an .879 OPS,...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tommy La Stella in Giants' Tuesday lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is starting Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. La Stella is getting the nod at third base, batting leadoff versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project La Stella for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Angels' Shohei Ohtani batting second on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Ohtani will pitch on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Kurt Suzuki moves to the bench with Max Stassi moving behind the plate. numberFire's models project Ohtani for...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick moving to bench Tuesday
Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. McCormick started the past four games while Kyle Tucker was sidelined by an illness, but Tucker is taking back over in right field Tuesday and hitting fifth.
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis sitting Tuesday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Davis is being replaced at third base by Tommy La Stella versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 226 plate appearances this season, Davis has a .241 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Brandon Belt starting for San Francisco on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants infeilder Brandon Belt is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Belt is getting the nod at first base, batting second in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Belt for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Jose Iglesias batting second on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Tuesday and bat second versus right-hander Miles Mikolas and the Cardinals. Garrett Hampson returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 13.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Carlos Santana in Seattle's Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners infielder Carlos Santana is starting Monday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Santana is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Santana for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Pirates' Greg Allen batting eighth on Tuesday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Allen will start in left field on Tuesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Tommy Henry and Arizona. Tucupita Marcano returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Allen for 9.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Twins' Luis Arraez sitting on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arraez will move to the bench on Tuesday with Byron Buxton starting at designated hitter. Buxton will bat first versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. numberFire's models project Buxton for...
numberfire.com
Angels' Steven Duggar batting ninth on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duggar will start in center field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Magneuris Sierra moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Phil Gosselin sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Phil Gosselin is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gosselin will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jose Rojas starting at third base. Rojas will bat eighth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Rojas for 5.3...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jake Lamb batting fourth on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees. Lamb will start in left field on Tuesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Jesse Winker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Lamb for 9.6 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Magneuris Sierra sitting for Angels on Tuesday
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Magneuris Sierra is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Sierra will move to the bench on Tuesday with Steven Duggar starting in center field. Duggar will bat ninth versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. numberFire's models project Duggar for 6.6...
