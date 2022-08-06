ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorious

Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xP9kE_0h7aHiih00

A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover...

A big part of being successful while on the hunt for barn finds is going to car shows and meeting fellow enthusiasts. After meeting Preston and his father Terry at a Fairbanks, Alaska car event a little over a week earlier, Barn Find Hunter Tom Cotter decided to pay the duo a visit. The father/son team have quite the collection of cars to show off, many of which are in original condition and have not been restored or tampered with.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

Walking up to Preston and Terry’s North Pole, Alaska home, a stunning collection of restored classics immediately catch the eye but hidden under covers is a slew of breathtaking vintage cars that are right up the Barn Find Hunter’s alley.

Starting with a 1969 Ford Torino Cobra that was built with an unusual combination of options, the guys were eager to share their trophies. The 428 car has its original green paint and black interior and was optioned with factory hood pins, an air conditioner, and an automatic transmission but didn’t include a tachometer. According to the Marti Report it was the only one ordered with a clock, a $15.59 option that made this a one off car.

Also in the collection is a pair of Mustangs, one of which is a 1967 Fastback purchased from the original owner. It is the only one that was ordered in Candy Apple Red with a 289 C-code V8 and styled wheels. The other Mustang is a ’65 convertible purchased at the same time from the same guy.

Not much is known about the car other than it is also a C-code 289 optioned car but features a 3-speed transmission unlike the ’67 which has a 4-speed. Behind the house, the backyard is a Pontiac graveyard with many rare cars, some to be used for parts and others awaiting their time to shine again.

For the finale, Preston shows off a 1969 Trans Am 400 Ram Air IV that he purchased from Pontiac executive Jim Wanger. Wanger had taken it back to Pontiac for restoration, so it is not really a barn find, but that doesn’t stop anyone from being completely awe struck by the beautiful car. Keeping true to the meaning of the hobby, just as if this group of guys that just met were old friends, Preston offered Tom the opportunity to take it on a ride.

Comments / 13

Bob Fortini
3d ago

Had a 69 400 Firebird 4 speed it was a screamer on the road. Unfortunately it was stolen in 1973 still remember the license plate Calif XNL 630

Reply(1)
2
Vincent Venturella
3d ago

I am still looking for my 1971 Dodge Dart Super Sport, was wrecked, then salvaged, and rebuilt. Would like to just sit in it again.

Reply
2
Related
Motorious

Steve McQueen Green R-Code Mustang Found

It could use a little love... On the exterior of this beautiful '68 Mustang, you'll find a McQueen green paint which harkens back to the bays of exotic colors and movie car icons. True American sports car enthusiasts will recognize this color as the same one featured in the movie Bullitt. Scenes of cars that looked just like this one barrelling through narrow straits and challenging similarly powerful muscle cars with their lightweight design and more petite body carved a space in every enthusiast's heart for a McQueen Green driving machine. But, of course, they were a pretty rare find even when brand new, and today it's one of the most desirable color schemes available on the classic car market.
CARS
Motorious

Man Finally Buys His Dream Muscle Car

Then an accident threatened to decimate the dream…. Back when he was a teenager, Dwayne Christoffels saved up his money to the point he could afford what he thought was the coolest car: an Oldsmobile 442. However, his father thought the car was too powerful and too fast for a new driver, so Christoffels couldn’t buy it. Never forgetting what was almost his, he pined away after the American muscle cars all the way into his retirement years, until he finally bought one. Then an accident turned his dream into a living nightmare.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Motorious

1977 Trans Am SE with Fourteen Miles Selling at Mecum Harrisburg This Weekend

This great classic pony car is a special breed of American performance icon. We all remember watching the incredible Smokey And The Bandit when we were kids as the stunning 1977 Trans Am caught our eyes and cemented our love for American pony cars forever. Nowadays, it's hard to picture a more iconic and beautiful vehicle than the mysterious and sleek Firebird, which we all fell in love with. Whether you're a fan of that old movie or just of the great style and legendary presence of the second-generation Firebird, we've all dreamed of owning an example at some point. But unfortunately, the opportunity rarely presents itself to purchase a well-kept example of this insane highway racer.
HARRISBURG, NC
Motorious

Classic Car Auctions Features Four Fairlanes At Sioux Falls Sale This Weekend

Which of these classic Fords would you add to your collection?. The Ford Fairlane was made and sold by Ford from 1955 though to the 1970 years model in North America. Its nameplate was used for seven distinct and different generations of the car, and they came in a variety of flavors. At the upcoming 2nd Annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction hosted by the Classic Car Auction Group, taking place this weekend, you’ll get a chance to bid on several different Ford Fairlanes, and here’s a preview.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alaska Fairbanks#Barn Finds#Trans Am#Vehicles#Ford#The Marti Report#Candy Apple Red
Motorious

Detroit Car Guy Reunited With Stolen Corvette After 33 Years

This man finally got his car back after three decades of wondering who took his car. Imagine going your entire life longing for the vehicle of your dreams only to have it taken from you in a violent robbery that leaves the car nowhere to be found. That's precisely the pain that Detroit automotive enthusiast felt in 1981 when he saw his prized third-generation Corvette for the last time. At least, he thought it would be his last time laying eyes on the car until he got a call from AAA revealing the location of the old road racer. Then, finally, it was time to bring his vivacious vehicle back home after three decades of searching. But how did it take the authorities this long to find his missing sports cars?
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Whiskey Riff

Shocked Onlooker Records A Bald Eagle Flying Away With A Family’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s not a dog).
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
Motorious

Maple Brother's Auction Selling A Beautiful 396 Powered Chevelle

The Chevrolet Chevelle is easily one of the most popular muscle cars from the era of high-performance muscle powered by big-block V8s. Although unknown at the time, the 1967 model year was edging closer to the demise of the movement with the oil crisis looming on the horizon that would cause people to buy smaller cars for fuel efficiency. Here we have a beautiful example of a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 396 from Maple Brothers, and your vintage Chevy collection is empty without it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outdoor Life

Why Smallmouth Bass Are One of the Most Dangerous Fish in the Country

Smallmouth bass rank high up on the list of most popular fish species in America. Though they fall short of the distribution range of the largemouth bass—America’s most popular gamefish—they’re still accessible to millions of anglers. From the Great Lakes up North to the deep reservoirs of the Mid-South, Northeast streams to the mighty rivers of the Pacific Northwest, “bronzebacks” have become stars in so many regional fishing cultures. Because of this, it’s easy to forget they actually don’t belong in many of the places we catch them.
HOBBIES
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
SlashGear

The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection

Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
DETROIT, MI
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
81K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy