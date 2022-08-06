Richland County Fair provides opportunity to youth through 4H programs and new activities

MANSFIELD — A group of glittering dresses contrasted with an audience of denim and boots at the Richland County Junior Fair King and Queen pageant on Sunday evening. It was standing-room only in the John Hartz Building as nine candidates for king and queen battled for the crown. The competition was stiff, and in the end, two senior 4-Hers came out on top.

