Richland County Fair provides opportunity to youth through 4H programs and new activities

richlandsource.com
Mini horse, major personality: youth compete in small equine show at the fair
MANSFIELD – Sofi Johnson dangled the carrot in front of Coco’s nose and trotted across the arena. Coco ran behind her craning his neck in a shameless pursuit of his snack. GALLERY: Small Equine Show at the Richland County Fair. Junior fair competitors led their miniature horses in...
richlandsource.com
Richland County Fair releases Day 1 results
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Fair opened on Sunday with the crowning of the king and queen. Here are the rest of the results issued Monday afternoon by junior fair organizers.
richlandsource.com
$400,000 in funding secured for reminder of West End Neighborhood Improvement design
MANSFIELD -- It appears the $400,000 needed to engineer and design the remainder of the West End Neighborhood Improvement Plan has been secured. Richland County commissioners met Tuesday with Adrian Ackerman, the City of Mansfield's community development and housing director, and gave informal approval to allocate $200,000 from the county's American Rescue Plan Act funds for the effort.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield to receive $7 million federal grant for Main Street Corridor Improvement project
MANSFIELD -- The seeds of an $11.4 million Main Street Corridor Improvement Plan in Mansfield were planted by local residents inside meeting rooms in Austin, Texas. That's where Mansfield Rising was born in 2018.
richlandsource.com
Kelly Park Ribbon Cutting takes place in Crestline
CRESTLINE -- The Crestline Community Development Team (Crestline CDT) in coordination with the Galion-Crestline Chamber of Commerce held a Ribbon Cutting at Kelly Park in Crestline on Saturday, Aug. 6 to dedicate the Kelly Park Playscape that was installed last fall. Phase III of the Crestline CDT's Community Improvement Plan...
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon City Council considers Martinsburg Road annexation request
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Council gave a first reading Monday night to a petition to annex 0.562 acres on Martinsburg Road into the city. Attorney Zachary DeMarco of Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston petitioned the Knox County commissioners on June 21 on behalf of Philip and Renee Greene, who own the house at 8712 Martinsburg Road. The Greenes are requesting an Expedited Type 2 Petition.
richlandsource.com
Bianchi on B&O Bike Trail connector: 'We've got some great momentum now'
MANSFIELD -- Bob Bianchi said Tuesday his vision is to one day connect the Richland B&O Trail to downtown Mansfield. The City of Mansfield engineer told Richland County commissioners the next step is to connect the 18.4-mile bike trail to Trimble Road, a $1.75-million project for which funding is available from various sources.
richlandsource.com
Seniors Carson and Caroline reign as 2022 Junior Fair royalty
MANSFIELD — A group of glittering dresses contrasted with an audience of denim and boots at the Richland County Junior Fair King and Queen pageant on Sunday evening. It was standing-room only in the John Hartz Building as nine candidates for king and queen battled for the crown. The competition was stiff, and in the end, two senior 4-Hers came out on top.
richlandsource.com
How a 100-day solution to homelessness could help Knox County
MOUNT VERNON — Social services can often be scattered throughout a county or city.
richlandsource.com
Gold Rush Days coming to the Clear Fork Valley Sept. 4 & 5
BELLVILLE -- The Ohio Buckeye Gold Prospectors are hosting Gold Rush Days Sept. 4 and 5. The annual Labor Day weekend commemoration of the 1853 Ohio Gold Rush is at the organization's Richland County claim between Butler and Bellville.
richlandsource.com
Young mountain bikers from across Ohio to assemble Aug. 13 & 14 in Ashland's Freer Field
ASHLAND — A first-of-its-kind race is coming to Ashland this weekend. Hundreds of young mountain bike riders from around Ohio will assemble at Freer Field for a 3.5-mile race and ride on Saturday and Sunday.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's Wall of Honor dedication set for Aug. 20
ASHLAND -- Work continues in the Veterans Building at the Ashland County Fair to highlight the contributions of those in uniform. Over the years, numerous young men and women enter the service from Ashland County to secure and protect the liberties of the United States. These fine individuals deserve a great deal of honor according to Mary Ann Dull of the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 88 of Ashland.
richlandsource.com
Jesse Hoffman
Jesse David Hoffman Sr., 75, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away at his home in the arms of his devoted wife of 57 years on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Jesse was born November 7, 1946 to Howard and Rena Hoffman in Marion, Ohio.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: A look inside the new Buckeye Imagination Museum
The Buckeye Imagination Museum, at 175 W. Third St. in Mansfield, opens its doors to the public on Aug. 10. It will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to start.
richlandsource.com
Survivor of Golden Gate Bridge suicide attempt to speak at The Ren on Sept. 24
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board will have its annual dinner celebration at the Renaissance Theater on Sept. 24. There will be an introduction and welcome of Kevin Hines. Hines survived an attempted suicide when he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Thousands 'escape' Ohio State Reformatory for 8th annual Shawshank Hustle
Thousands of runners and walkers participated Saturday morning in the 8th annual Shawshank Hustle, a 4.6-mile event that begins and ends at the historic Ohio State Reformatory on the north side of Mansfield. Photos in this gallery include festivities before the race began at 8 a.m., the start and then runners and walkers moving through the downtown.
richlandsource.com
The worst disaster in American maritime history took a toll on Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The men that boarded the steamship thought they were leaving the Civil War behind them. They finally felt safe. It was April 1865. The throng of Union soldiers had survived the horrors of war -- conflict and captivity, starvation and disease. Now the war was over and they were finally going home.
richlandsource.com
Nancy A. Everly
Nancy Ann Everly, 73, Crestline, passed away on August 5, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Nancy was born on September 3, 1948, in Oneida, NY to the late, Harold and Eva (Potye) Best. Nancy married Joseph Everly on October 24, 1987, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2014.
richlandsource.com
Shelba J. Carter
Lexington: Shelba J. Carter of Lexington, Ohio, passed away on Monday August 8, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was 85. She was born on March 27, 1937 to parents Hoy and MorLee (Bryan) Randall in Mt. Vernon, Ohio. Raised in Johnsville, Ohio Shelba graduated from Johnsville High School in 1955.
cwcolumbus.com
List of festivals and events happening this weekend across Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This weekend there are many different festivals and events happening across Central Ohio. The weather may be a bit rainy, but that won't interrupt the fun at any of these family-friendly events. Dublin Irish Festival. The 35th Dublin Irish Festival kicks off today and runs...
