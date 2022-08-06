ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I was once in their shoes.’ See fans with their favorite Hurricanes at CanesFest

By Susan Miller Degnan
 8 days ago

Well over a thousand fans packed the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility on Saturday afternoon for the CanesFest fan festival.

Players sat together at long tables and signed autographs, with coach Mario Cristobal signing autographs near the huge neon U on the wall.

“It’s great,’’ Hurricanes cornerback Tyrique Stevenson said. “I was once in their shoes. Just coming up here and seeing the guys who were here and having them sign something for me meant a whole lot. I kind of embraced that and it made my day a little better. So, yes, I enjoy it. I’m always responding back to fans on Instagram and Twitter. It will go a long way.”

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke and fellow players were available for autographs at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility during CanesFest at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (7) fist pumps Gabriel Bertot, 5, during CanesFest at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal greets Canes fans at Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility during CanesFest at the University of Miami in Coral Gables on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

