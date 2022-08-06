ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Man Charged with Killing Woman and Hiding Body in Woods After Allegedly Paying Her for Sex

By Emily Hernandez
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Hall County Sheriff’s Office

Police arrested a 49-year-old Georgia man who allegedly paid a 19-year-old woman to have sex with him and then stabbed her to death and hid her body in the woods. Although Sarai Gomez’s body was discovered four days after her slaying on June 16, her remains weren’t identified until over a month later on July 25. Timothy Krueger, who police said confessed to murdering Gomez behind his home, is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. Investigators are now looking into whether the young mother of two, who came to the U.S. from Ecuador in the hopes of bringing her family here some day, was being sex trafficked through her waitressing job. “We believe that Sarai was involved in sex work and that she had come into contact with Mr. Krueger through that occupation. There’s an ongoing investigation into whether she was being trafficked or not,” a sergeant of the Gwinnett County Police Department told WSB-TV.

TheDailyBeast

