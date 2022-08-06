Georgia Man Charged with Killing Woman and Hiding Body in Woods After Allegedly Paying Her for Sex

A Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of a taxi in an “honor killing” before going on the lam for over a decade was found guilty of capital murder on Tuesday. After three hours of deliberation, Dallas County jurors convicted Yaser Said, 64, of murdering 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina. Throughout the week-long trial, prosecutors argued that Said was an abusive, controlling husband and father who killed his daughters after learning they had begun dating and had briefly run away from home. After the grisly crime on New Year’s Day in 2008, Said went on the lam for 12 years, a move that landed him on the FBI's Most Wanted List until he was found in 2020 hiding in a Justin, Texas home. Said’s lawyers claimed the crime was only pinned on him because he was Muslim and Said claimed on the stand that, on the night of the girls’ deaths, he left his daughters in a taxi and went elsewhere because he “felt like someone was following” him. He insisted his daughters were alive when he left them.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO