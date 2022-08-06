Read full article on original website
Humble ISD opens the school year with new schools, changes
HUMBLE, Texas – Thousands of students in Humble Independent School District will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday and there are a lot of updates this year. New Autumn Ridge Middle School on Woodland Hills Drive will open its doors Tuesday. Another new facility, North Agricultural Science Center,...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED
Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
Houston ISD approves district's largest teacher pay raise ever
This marks the largest increase that HISD has gotten in its history. "If you want students to learn and you want students to feel safe and appreciated, you have to do the same thing for staff."
Woodlands Online& LLC
Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store
SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says her beloved dog was whipped and shot to death while visiting neighborhood in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE – Jenna Gonzales had an instant connection with her dog Tank. “I jumped out of my car because he almost got hit, and I’m like, ‘oh, my gosh!’” she recalled. “He just runs full speed (and) jumps in my arms and starts licking me.”
Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer
FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
Cypress family receives $10M settlement after garbage truck kills father; Murder trial to start soon
HOUSTON, Texas — A Cypress family has a little bit of closure after a multi-million dollar settlement after a 65-year-old man was run over and killed by a garbage truck in 2020. But as the civil lawsuits come to an end, a murder trial is set to begin. Three...
Houston Chronicle
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Caldwell Man On Charges Of Threatening People With A Gun In Downtown Bryan
A family photo shoot in downtown Bryan last Saturday night was interrupted by someone threatening to shoot five people over child custody arrangements. Six Bryan police officers responded to 28th and Main, near Sale Park. No shots were fired. 25 year old Lawrence Kerr of Caldwell was charged with five...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston
HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
KBTX.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
Houston Chronicle
7 Conroe families moved into new homes this week thanks to housing grants: ‘I’m truly blessed’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Emma Folkes has long wanted relatives to visit her home, for family gatherings and for sleepovers with the grandkids. But she said her old home, where she grew up, was too dangerous to have them spend time with her.
kwhi.com
TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES
Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS
An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
Family of man killed on I-45 by tire thrown from a big rig calls for justice at Saturday vigil
SPRING, Texas — The family of the man killed in a horrific accident on the North Freeway this week held a vigil Saturday at the location where the father of five died. Lee Simmons, Jr., 32, was killed Thursday night when a tire flew off a big rig on I-45 near the Louetta exit.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
12newsnow.com
Man killed by a tire on Houston freeway was a father of 5
HOUSTON — Five children lost their father Thursday night in a horrific accident on the North Freeway in Spring. A tire flew off a large truck on I-45 north near Louetta, bounced off the hood of the victim's car and crashed through his windshield. The force of the impact sheared off part of the vehicle's roof.
wtaw.com
A Former College Station Bookkeeper Is Arrested On Charges Of Stealing More Than $52,000 Dollars
A former bookkeeper at a College Station business is accused of stealing more than $52,000 dollars. 49 year old Christine Sonnier of Katy was arrested this week, following an investigation by College Station police that began in January. The businessowners told police according to CSPD arrest reports that during the...
