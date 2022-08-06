ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, TX

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

Humble ISD opens the school year with new schools, changes

HUMBLE, Texas – Thousands of students in Humble Independent School District will be heading back to the classroom Tuesday and there are a lot of updates this year. New Autumn Ridge Middle School on Woodland Hills Drive will open its doors Tuesday. Another new facility, North Agricultural Science Center,...
HUMBLE, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES ANNOUNCED

Three candidates are vying for the honor of Washington County Fair Queen. Ribbon Jones, Maddie Rogers and Carmen Niemeyer were announced as the 2022 fair queen contestants during the fair’s Volunteer Appreciation Night on Saturday at Silver Wings Ballroom. Ribbon Jones is a junior at Brenham High School and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Constables Arrest Shoplifter at a Spring Academy Sports Store

SPRING, TX -- On August 7, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's responded to the Academy Sports located in the 21650 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to a shoplifter. Upon arriving, the suspect was located and identified as Kallie Kastis. Further investigation revealed she was in possession of over...
SPRING, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
Huntsville, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Texas boy, 6, survives being run over by 18K-pound bulldozer

FRANKLIN, Texas — A 6-year-old Texas boy run over by a bulldozer weighing roughly 18,000 pounds is already walking less than two weeks after his parents feared the worst. According to KBTX-TV, Bodie Boring was at a job site with his father July 27 when the accident occurred, fracturing the child’s skull, bruising both his lungs, breaking his pelvis and causing a brain bleed.
FRANKLIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
San Angelo LIVE!

Former Washington Redskins Ware Charged with Murdering His Girlfriend Near Houston

HOUSTON – An ex-NFL player has been indicted for allegedly murdering his girlfriend. Kevin Ware, 41, who played tight end in the NFL, has been indicted in the murder of 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. Pomaski was last seen at a party in Spring, Texas on April 25, 2021, and remains were found in December in north Harris County. Pomaski had been living with Ware when she was reported missing Ware, who played for the then Washington Redskins and San Francisco 49ers in 2003 and 2004, is charged murder and tampering with a corpse. He has been in jail since June 2021 in Montgomery County on…
SPRING, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Identifies Found Body in Porter, Seeks Public’s Help

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — UPDATE: On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide/Violent Crimes Unit were able to positively identify the victim in the homicide that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. The male has been identified as 24-year-old Marbin Alexi Sanches Castillo (DOB: 07/01/1998), who is from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Mcat
KBTX.com

Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

TWO HOMES DESTROYED AS BURNS CREEK FIRE GROWS TO 300 ACRES

Update @ 6 a.m. Monday: A grass fire south of Lake Somerville has grown to 300 acres and burned several homes as firefighters worked throughout Sunday night to contain the blaze. The Burns Creek Fire is at an estimated 20 percent containment as of midnight, according to the Texas A&M...
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER BRINGS IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY FIRE UNITS

An 18-wheeler loaded with lumber is on fire on US 290 southbound between Field Store and FM 2920 in Waller. Inbound 290 is closed. Waller requested mutual aid in sending Magnolia, Woodlands HAZMAT, and Porter Fire Department to the scene.
WALLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. FIRES UNDER INVESTIGATION, SAYS SHERIFF

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and other state and local agencies are currently investigating the recent fires throughout the area. Sheriff Otto Hanak said in a release today (Tuesday) that several fires are undetermined and others are under investigation. A number of them have been on or near FM 390 and FM 1948 near Lake Somerville and on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

Man killed by a tire on Houston freeway was a father of 5

HOUSTON — Five children lost their father Thursday night in a horrific accident on the North Freeway in Spring. A tire flew off a large truck on I-45 north near Louetta, bounced off the hood of the victim's car and crashed through his windshield. The force of the impact sheared off part of the vehicle's roof.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy