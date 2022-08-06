Read full article on original website
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
Greenville installs lights to address goose poo problems
City of Greenville leaders think they have found a humane solution to an inundation of goose droppings at Falls Park. City crews have installed solar-powered amber lights, which are expected to discourage geese from roosting in the park overnight.
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
Road closure leads to new traffic pattern in Duncan
DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – A road closure leads to a new traffic pattern in Duncan. According to the Duncan Police Department, Palmetto Corp will be installing lane closures from 8 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday to install new traffic markings on SC290 and a new traffic pattern. The following is the new traffic pattern. […]
New grocery store to open this month on Spartanburg’s south side
A new grocery store will open this month on Spartanburg’s south side.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
End of Summer Bucket List for Greenville, SC
Stressing up soaking up the very last of summer break and need ideas of things to do with your family in or near Greenville, SC? That’s what we are here for!. If the last couple weeks of summer break have snuck up on you and you’re blanking on ideas of things to with your kids that haven’t yet done or just need some places to make those memories before sending kids back to school, we’ve put together some ideas for you based on cost (because budgeting matters, right?).
WYFF4.com
Overnight crash leaves part of Greenville County highway closed
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police say a crash caused a section of Wade Hampton Boulevard to be closed Tuesday morning. Officers said a vehicle crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Batesview Drive. Police alerted WYFF News 4 to the crash about 3:40...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants In Downtown Greenville SC
Looking for the best restaurants in downtown Greenville? Then you’ve come to the right place! Here is what is happening in downtown. Downtown Greenville SC is the cultural and entertainment center for the upstate. On quaint Main Street, you’ll find delicious food and drink, a bustling art scene, bikes, parks, festivals, and sweet Southern hospitality.
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SC
Admittedly, summer is my least favorite season in the Upstate. It is likely due to having spent 18 years living in Florida, wishing for a break from the heat. While I love having the boys home with us more and the freedom to travel and explore our beautiful area, the heat can be deal breaker. Check out some of the best ways we’ve found to cool off in the summer months around Greenville, SC!
FOX Carolina
Deadly crash along Highway 39
FOX Carolina's Jarvis Robertson has the details. Master Trooper Mitch Ridgeway with Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers of safety precautions as school is back in session. One week before school starts and district leaders are still looking for bus drivers. What this means for pick-up times. Morgan Square to...
FOX Carolina
National average of gas on verge of $3.99, survey says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The national average price of gas is on the verge of under $4 while the average price of gas in Greenville is $3.43 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. GasBuddy said the national average price of gas has fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in...
WYFF4.com
'Dangerous' Spartanburg County intersection now a roundabout
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The work to improve a Spartanburg County intersection that county officials said was one of the most dangerous in the county is almost complete. Scottie Blackwell, with Spartanburg County, said statistics show the Woods Chapel Road and Victor Hill Road intersection in Duncan was one of the most dangerous in the country.
FOX Carolina
District 356 set to open in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Downtown Greenville’s newest entertainment area is preparing to open. What used to be a street next to Fluor Field on the West End has become transformed into District 356. It was brought together through a partnership between the Greenville Drive and the city of...
FOX Carolina
Cocobowlz coming to Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cocobowlz, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant, announced plans for its tenth Upstate location. The new location is set for a ground-floor retail spot in Mauldin’s BridgeWay Station. The city broke ground on the development in April 2021, and Cocobowlz will join other retailers...
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
thejournalonline.com
Hwy. 8 Fatality
West Pelzer firefighters work to free a passenger after a head on wreck on Highway 8 at Looper Road Saturday afternoon. A Chevrolet was traveling east on Highway 8 when the driver apparently crossed the center line and struck a Dodge head on. The driver of the Chevrolet was killed. He and the passenger in the Dodge had to be cut from the wreckage. Both occupants in the Dodge were taken to Prisma Health Greenville by Medshore. Piercetown firefighters also assisted along with QRV’s. (Photo by David Rogers)
Spartanburg Co. prepares for bridge replacement project
Coming up this fall, drivers in the Boiling Springs area will see more construction; this time for a bridge replacement project.
Mountain Xpress
Crews placing long girders on I-26 bridge over French Broad River
Press release from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A section of Interstate 26 East will close for four straight nights so construction crews can place girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge over the French Broad River. A...
‘Fall for Greenville’ 2022 line-up announcement
Fall for Greenville is scheduled for October 14, through October 16, with a kick-off concert on Thursday evening at 5 p.m.
Blue signs added to Lake Keowee docks as reference points for EMS
LAKE KEOWEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Blue signs are being posted along Lake Keowee’s docks as reference points, according to the Friends of Lake Keowee Society (FOLKS). FOLKS said they will be used if anyone needs emergency services on the lake. The organization is working with Pickens and Oconee Counties as well as Duke Energy to […]
Morgan Square will remain closed to vehicles for 2 more years
A portion of West Main Street in downtown Spartanburg will remain closed to vehicles for at least the next two years.
