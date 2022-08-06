Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Related
thevillagereporter.com
Edwin Andrews
Edwin H. Andrews passed away with family members by his side at the age of 66 on the morning of August 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Son of Arnold “Andy” Andrews and Joan McKee Andrews. Ed attended Wauseon Schools and enjoyed playing sports...
thevillagereporter.com
John Clements, Sr. (1929-2022)
John B. Clements, Sr., 93, of Pioneer passed away at his home Sunday, August 7, 2022. He was born on January 6, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Orthell and Jessie P. (Chrisman) Clements. John graduated from Pioneer High School in 1946. He proudly served in the United States Navy Seabee’s...
thevillagereporter.com
Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)
Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania. She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
thevillagereporter.com
Alberta Wyse (1926-2022)
Alberta Lucille Wyse, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Alberta spent her life caring for her family and her home. Alberta was born on October 25, 1926, in Chatham, Ohio, to the late Albert Leonard and Ethel Ruth (Clifford) Kolb. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Tami Richmond (1958-2022)
Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest...
thevillagereporter.com
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
thevillagereporter.com
Beverly Laughlin (1939-2022)
Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83, of Montpelier, OH was granted her angel wings on August 6, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her family. Bev was born on January 22, 1939 to Arthur Edward Ericksen and Ariel Rebecca Zeiter in Angola, IN. She lived in California for a time as...
thevillagereporter.com
Dakota “Kota” Bauer (1997-2022)
Dakota “Kota” D. Bauer, age 25, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at his home. Kota was a 2016 graduate of Bryan High School and 4 County Career Center where he studied Ag Diesel. He enjoyed hunting, collecting coins and tinkering in the shop with his grandfather.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers
WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Not only did we have Birthday/Anniversary Day we also had Village Employee Appreciate Day. So, with that being said, we only had one birthday who was also a village employee, Aubrey Jennings. MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating August Birthdays at the Montpelier Senior Center...
thevillagereporter.com
August News For Fulton County Senior Center
The suggested meal donation has increased slightly to $3.00 per meal for home delivery and congregate meals. Meal donations have remained the same for the past seven years. A recent survey of our participating seniors showed a large amount of support for this small increase. We greatly appreciate donations as they help us continue to provide you with quality meals and services.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets
LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Public Library August News
In honor of Neil Armstrong’s Birthday, they will be sharing something special at the library!. -The library will be closed on Tuesday, August 9 & Monday, September 5. -Card Class August 20 – 10-noon, registration required, 3/$7. -Book Club August 18 at 2 p.m. – The Bookwoman of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Father Of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole
John Skelton was again denied parole after recently being interviewed. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, parole was denied by the board who also gave him a twelve-month continuance. Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment in connection to the disappearance of his three children. With this twelve-month continuance, Skelton...
thevillagereporter.com
August 2022 Virtual Book Clubs For Youth At Swanton Library
The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages continue! The best part? Everyone who participates gets to keep the book!. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.
thevillagereporter.com
August Adult Programs At Swanton Public Library
It’s back! Stop by the library between August 11th and September 3rd and take a peek at our used media sale featuring gentle used items from the SPL as well as donations from community members! Anyone interested in volunteering to help set up and tear down can contact the library for times and dates.
Comments / 0