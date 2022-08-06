Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
John Opdycke (1951-2022)
John L. Opdycke, 70, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, with his family by his side. John was born October 16, 1951, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late A. Leonard and Dorothy Brown (Decker) Opdycke. He was a...
thevillagereporter.com
Tami Richmond (1958-2022)
Tami Lynn Richmond, age 64, of Montpelier, moved on to her next life with the Lord on August 7, 2022. She was born in Montpelier on February 28, 1958 to Tom and Alice (Anders) Watts. She attended Montpelier schools and graduated in 1976. She went on to study at Northwest...
thevillagereporter.com
Casey Noonan Leads Flag To Flag For Win At Oakshade Raceway
WAUSEON, OH – Casey Noonan survived several late race restarts to earn his second Oakshade Raceway feature win of the season which highlighted a wild evening of racing on the 3/8-mile dirt oval on Saturday night. Noonan, out of Sylvania, Ohio, started the 25-lap DIRTcar UMP Late Model feature...
thevillagereporter.com
Alberta Wyse (1926-2022)
Alberta Lucille Wyse, age 95, of Wauseon, passed away on August 5, 2022 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice. Alberta spent her life caring for her family and her home. Alberta was born on October 25, 1926, in Chatham, Ohio, to the late Albert Leonard and Ethel Ruth (Clifford) Kolb. At...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thevillagereporter.com
Edwin Andrews
Edwin H. Andrews passed away with family members by his side at the age of 66 on the morning of August 1, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sylvania, Ohio. Son of Arnold “Andy” Andrews and Joan McKee Andrews. Ed attended Wauseon Schools and enjoyed playing sports...
thevillagereporter.com
Eveta “Eva” Gonzalez (1947-2022)
Eveta G. “Eva” Gonzalez, age 75 of Fayette, passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022, at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice House in Sylvania. She was born in Denmark, Arkansas on April 28, 1947, to the late Matias and Tomasa (Olivares) Garcia. On May 15, 1965, she married Francisco G. Gonzalez, Sr. in Delta, and he preceded her in death on February 9, 2005.
thevillagereporter.com
Beverly Laughlin (1939-2022)
Beverly Donna Laughlin, 83, of Montpelier, OH was granted her angel wings on August 6, 2022 at Defiance Inpatient Hospice surrounded by her family. Bev was born on January 22, 1939 to Arthur Edward Ericksen and Ariel Rebecca Zeiter in Angola, IN. She lived in California for a time as...
thevillagereporter.com
Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album)
Hilltop High School (West Unity, Ohio) held its annual Fall Sports Media Day photo sessions this week presenting Cadet Fall Sports Athletes to the community. View all images of this event online for free by clicking the “Photo Albums” option in the menu bar.
RELATED PEOPLE
thevillagereporter.com
August Birthdays & Anniversaries At Williams County Senior Centers
WEST UNITY SENIOR CENTER … Not only did we have Birthday/Anniversary Day we also had Village Employee Appreciate Day. So, with that being said, we only had one birthday who was also a village employee, Aubrey Jennings. MONTPELIER SENIOR CENTER … Celebrating August Birthdays at the Montpelier Senior Center...
thevillagereporter.com
August News For Fulton County Senior Center
The suggested meal donation has increased slightly to $3.00 per meal for home delivery and congregate meals. Meal donations have remained the same for the past seven years. A recent survey of our participating seniors showed a large amount of support for this small increase. We greatly appreciate donations as they help us continue to provide you with quality meals and services.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Community Enjoys Dancin’ In The Streets
LIVE … The Forrest Family Band kicked off the Dancin’ In The Street Fest with some country music hits. (PHOTOS BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) After a few years off, Delta Dancin’ in the Streets has come back to the community. On Saturday, August 6, beginning at 4:...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Museum Holds Ice Cream Social
MUSIC … Napoleon Community Band and Jerry Eicher provided live music to those attending the museum's ice cream social. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Downtown Wauseon, on the west side of North Park is the History Manor, which has endured over a century of ... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thevillagereporter.com
August 2022 Virtual Book Clubs For Youth At Swanton Library
The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages continue! The best part? Everyone who participates gets to keep the book!. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.
thevillagereporter.com
Delta Public Library August News
In honor of Neil Armstrong’s Birthday, they will be sharing something special at the library!. -The library will be closed on Tuesday, August 9 & Monday, September 5. -Card Class August 20 – 10-noon, registration required, 3/$7. -Book Club August 18 at 2 p.m. – The Bookwoman of...
thevillagereporter.com
Father Of Missing Skelton Brothers Denied Parole
John Skelton was again denied parole after recently being interviewed. According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, parole was denied by the board who also gave him a twelve-month continuance. Skelton was convicted of unlawful imprisonment in connection to the disappearance of his three children. With this twelve-month continuance, Skelton...
thevillagereporter.com
46th Annual Fayette Bull Thistle Festival Draws Large Crowds
SERVICE… Bull Thistle volunteers work to serve chicken dinners to the hundreds of people waiting to receive one. (PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF) The 46th annual Fayette Bull Thistle festival took place on Saturday, August 6th. The event started off with a breakfa... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thevillagereporter.com
Archbold Soccer Players Join Rotary Club To Prep Spengler Field For 2022 Season
CLEAN-UP … Members of the Archbold High School boys and girls soccer teams joined about ten Archbold Rotarians for the annual fall clean-up of the Spengler Field grounds, bleacher area, restrooms and concession stand prior to the start of the 2022 soccer season. Archbold Rotarians have been involved with the Spengler Field project for nearly 15 years starting with renovations to the bleacher area in 2007. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
thevillagereporter.com
August Adult Programs At Swanton Public Library
It’s back! Stop by the library between August 11th and September 3rd and take a peek at our used media sale featuring gentle used items from the SPL as well as donations from community members! Anyone interested in volunteering to help set up and tear down can contact the library for times and dates.
Comments / 0