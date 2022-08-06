The library’s virtual do-it-at-home book clubs for all ages continue! The best part? Everyone who participates gets to keep the book!. There are four age categories: grades K-3, grades 3-5, grades 5-8, and grades 9-12. Every book will come with a blank review form, a few questions, and a few small activities or crafts that tie into the book.

