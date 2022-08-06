Read full article on original website
Related
Romance across enemy lines for the Lionesses: Split loyalties for England star Jess Carter as she faces showdown against her German goalkeeper partner in Euros final
Chelsea teammates Jess Carter, 24, and Ann-Katrin Berger, 31, are a football fairytale love story but they now face putting that aside and staring each other down as bitter rivals in Wembley's Euros final on Sunday. They are a seamless team both on and off the pitch but the couple...
Cristiano Ronaldo looked far from happy sitting on bench after Erik ten Hag made bold call in first match in charge
CRISTIANO RONALDO started the new season on the bench for Manchester United against Brighton - and looked far from happy. New boss Erik ten Hag left the star out of his starting XI for today's clash at Old Trafford - his first competitive match in charge of the club - and it backfired as they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat.
Barcelona and Lionel Messi ‘open negotiations’ for stunning return in 2023
Barcelona have started contract negotiations with club legend Lionel Messi in the hope that he would make a sensational return to the club in 2023. This news was first reported by Catalunya Radio on Sunday evening after Barcelona thrashed Mexican side Pumas UNAM 6-0 in the Joan Gamper Trophy. According...
Man United 'working on deal' to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus
Manchester United are working on a deal to sign Adrien Rabiot from Juventus, according to stunning reports. Rabiot, 27, has emerged as the club's leading candidate following their attempts to sign Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, per The Athletic. The France international is into the final 12 months of his contract...
RELATED PEOPLE
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Manchester United set to sign Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate
Manchester United got off to the worst possible start on Sunday, losing their Premier League opener to Brighton. But, the club is still looking to bring in reinforcements before the transfer window closes. The latest appears to be one of Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Juventus teammates, Frenchman Adrien Rabiot. Per...
Yardbarker
Manchester United given positive update on double Serie A transfer raid
Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, though the player himself still needs to strike personal terms over a move to Old Trafford. On top of that, Man Utd are said to be confident of signing Marko Arnautovic from Bologna, in what...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England men sweep to 4x100m relay title defence
Defending champions England swept to 4x100m relay gold as Ojie Edoburun anchored home a slick display. Edoburun, who was called up to the team after Reece Prescod was forced out with injury, finished clear of Trinidad and Tobago in 38.35 seconds. Jona Efoloko, 22, was preferred to Adam Gemili on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
"Football's worst" - Former Chelsea striker slams recent comments from senior Liverpool man
Pundit and former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has slammed Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp for his excuses following Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Fulham at Craven Cottage. The Reds fell behind twice to goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic, including a penalty given away by Virgil van Dijk. Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah salvaged...
‘I Don’t Really Understand Why He Complains So Much’ - Pundit Slams Klopp for Fixture Congestion Comments
Jurgen Klopp is one of the more vocal managers in the Premier League on the subject of fixture congestion and the effects it can have on the squad, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has questioned why Jurgen Klopp complains so much.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Fabrizio Romano says Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for Manchester United exit
Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for a way out of Manchester United this season. Ronaldo’s future has been subject to speculation throughout the summer after it was reported that he wants to leave United, only a year after joining the club. Champions...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Four Transfer Targets Ralf Rangnick Recommended To Manchester United Including Erling Haaland
Four transfer targets that Ralf Rangnick recommended to Manchester United have been revealed, according to a report.
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner in football history for Roma against Shakhtar Donetsk
Paulo Dybala took the worst corner ever seen in football history for Roma in the 5-0 friendly thrashing of Shakhtar Donetsk. The Argentina international is one of five new signings for the Europa Conference League winners and joined Jose Mourinho's side on a free transfer after his contract with Juventus expired.
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United Target Frenkie De Jong Scores And Makes Incredible Run And Pass For Barcelona
Frenkie De Jong scored and made a fantastic run and pass for Barcelona during a match, amid his links with Manchester United. The Dutchman has been linked with The Red Devils all summer, particularly since it became clear that Erik Ten Hag would be the new boss - who worked with him at AFC Ajax until he moved in 2019.
Roy Keane's colossal performance against Juventus will go down as the greatest individual Man United display
Roy Keane inspired a heroic fightback against Juventus in a performance that will go down as one of the greatest individual Manchester United displays. It was a night that the Man United captain became a legend. He helped his side reach the Champions League final back in 1999 after producing a masterclass in midfield.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema talks about Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup chances
Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season with Real Madrid and now faces an even more challenging campaign that includes a FIFA World Cup in November. Ahead of Qatar 2022, the Frenchman was asked about the chances of Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the trophy. Against all odds, Karim Benzema...
UEFA・
"I wouldn't get too excited" - Romano pours cold water on sensational Liverpool and Man United transfer report
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has responded to rumours linking former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United. Sane, who now resides in Munich after signing for the German champions in 2020, played 135 times for Pep Guardiola's side, amassing 39 goals and 45 assists.
BBC
Varane scores in Halifax friendly
Raphael Varane was among the goalscorers as Manchester United beat National League Halifax 5-1 in a friendly on Monday behind closed doors. Despite indications before the match that Cristiano Ronaldo would play some part in the game, set up by manager Erik ten Hag for the players who did not start Sunday’s 2-1 defeat by Brighton, the 37-year-old played no part.
Yardbarker
Pedri hails Robert Lewandowski impact at Barcelona
Barcelona star Pedri has been impressed by the immediate impact of Robert Lewandowski on his arrival in Catalonia. Polish international Lewandowski finally completed his move to the Camp Nou after confirming his intention to leave Bayern Munich this summer. Despite the Bavarians initial insistence on keeping Lewandowski at the Allianz...
SPORTbible
85K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 2