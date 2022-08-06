(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.

