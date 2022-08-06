Read full article on original website
Jack Jones
2d ago
wait I thought guns are the problem??? if there are no guns they will use knives... guns aren't the issue... people are
2
West Chester Police Seek Tips on Reported Burglary
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an ongoing investigation into a reported burglary. On August 6, 2022, police say that they received a report of a burglary that occurred in the 500 block of S. High St. The victim told authorities that an unknown person had entered their home between July 30 and July 31 and taken over $2000 in cash.
Wilmington Police Investigating Fatal Shooting, 20-Year-Old Victim Identified
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. Sunday, in the 2400 block of North Tatnall Street. Police located a 20-year-old female gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. The victim in this incident has been identified as 20-year-old Darnashia Green. This incident remains under investigation.
Two People Found Dead in Kennett Square: Police Investigate
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — Two people were found dead in Kennett Square on August 6, 2022, in an apparent murder-suicide. The Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Kennett Township Police Department are investigating the incident, which occurred in the 1000 block of Kaolin Rd. Police and EMS from the Longwood Fire Co. responded to the scene and found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. A handgun was recovered at the scene; no one else was inside the home.
Wilmington Police Investigating West 4th Street Shooting
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 10:26 p.m. Monday, in the 800 block of West 4th Street. Police located a 32-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in stable condition. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about...
Kensington man charged with murder, stabbed a West Philadelphia woman in the neck: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police arrested a man Saturday who stabbed and killed a woman in West Philadelphia. Police say 34-year-old Raymond Thompson from Kensington was arrested and charged with Murder and Possessing Instruments of Crime. The incident happened on the 5300 block of Chestnut Street around 8:20 am. Responding officers...
POLICE ARREST MAN WITH GHOST GUN IN EDGEMOOR TERRACE.
(Wilmington, DE 19809) Yesterday (Aug 8), while on patrol in the community of Edgemoor Terrace, patrol officers from the New Castle County Division of Police observed an older model Dodge Shadow traveling on Polk Dr after turning off of Rysing Dr. As the Shadow passed the officers, they saw that the operator was not wearing his seatbelt and then observed that the vehicle was not displaying tags. The vehicle then quickly changed direction and turned onto North Stuyvesant. When the officers activated their emergency equipment the Shadow came to a stop on South Stuyvesant.
Burglar Hits Three Businesses in Philadelphia on the Same Night
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are investigating a series of burglaries that happened on the same night at three separate businesses. The first burglary occurred on August 4, 2022, at 12:30 am at 277 W. Mt. Pleasant Ave, where an unknown black male broke into Evo Brick Oven Pizza and stole items from within the business. The second burglary occurred at 2:30 am at 602 Carpenter Ln, where the same unknown black male broke into High Point Cafe and stole items from within the business. The combined loss for both businesses is estimated at $10,100.00.
20 shots fired on West Philadelphia block, 2 injured
At least 20 shots were fired during a double shooting in West Philadelphia.
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN OVERLOOK COLONY
(Claymont, DE 19703) Yesterday, Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the West Brandywine Avenue area for a report of a shooting that had just occurred. Upon arrival, they found a 14-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower extremity. The officers rendered medical...
1 killed, 2 injured in shooting outside North Philly Popeyes; 47 shots fired
Police say three armed suspects approached the vehicle in the Popeyes parking lot and started shooting, firing 47 bullets at the parked car.
Video released of suspect wanted for several burglaries in West Mount Airy
All of the break-ins happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, August 4.
Police identify man they say assaulted woman exiting Center City subway station on Sunday
Authorities say they have identified the suspect wanted in a pair of groping incidents along SEPTA transit lines in Center City. Police have made no arrests yet, and they are not publicly identifying the suspect.
Deadly shooting outside North Philly Popeyes may have stemmed from love triangle
Philadelphia police say three people were sitting in a parked Honda in the lot when three armed suspects fired 47 bullets.
Man charged after mother of 6 was fatally stabbed in van in West Philadelphia, officials say
A mother of six was found inside a minivan in West Philadelphia after she was brutally stabbed in the face and body, according to police. Authorities say the woman's fiance, who she had a Protection From Abuse order against, was arrested in connection with the stabbing.
Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Tacony neighborhood. The incident happened on the 7400 block of State Road just after 8:00 pm Monday. According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body by an...
Man, home health worker found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennett Square, police say
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. - A man and a woman were found dead with gunshot wounds in Kennet Square, according to the police. Authorities say police and EMS arrived on the 100 block of Kaolin Road on Saturday. They found an 87-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds,...
Man fatally shot in the head inside a Frankford apartment
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead. The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm. Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head...
Missing child been gone since June, with an illegal guardian: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing boy last seen on June 28, 2022. Police say 10-year-old Ethan Ashlock from the 1000 block of South Frazier Street was last seen around 4:30 pm. The child was supposed to be returned that day to his legal guardian per custody order, police say.
2 men killed in 2 separate shootings in Philadelphia on Monday night
Philadelphia police were investigating two deadly shootings Monday night.
Police search for arson suspect after West Philadelphia home goes up in flames 2 times in 1 week
Last week, a fire started at a West Philadelphia home after authorities said more than 150 jugs of gasoline were found inside. On Sunday morning, the home went up in flames again.
