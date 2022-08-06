ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says evidence calls for at least full-year suspension for Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday the league seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson because the quarterback's actions were "egregious'' and "predatory behavior.''. Last week, the NFL formally appealed Watson's six-game suspension, which was handed down by the NFL's disciplinary officer Sue. L Robinson earlier this...
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Cleveland Browns Roster

Madden NFL 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans will once more have a season's worth of debates to start, first downs to pick up, and hopefully more than a few touchdown celebrations to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 NFL teams, and in this guide we'll be taking a look at the Cleveland Browns. If you're curious about who the Browns' top players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which team positions may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the new Madden 23 Browns roster.
