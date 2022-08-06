ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Former Pennsylvania State Trooper Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Sexually Abusing Child, DA Says

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzw9i_0h7aES0g00

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A former Pennsylvania state trooper has been sentenced to 42 to 88 years in prison for sexually abusing a child from 2006-2009, according to Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. Darren Lawrence, 62, of Wilmington, Delaware was convicted of 19 counts of abuse in 2021, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related charges.

The abuse happened when the victim, now an adult, was between 9 and 12 years old and left in Lawrence’s care.

“The sexual abuse and suffering this young woman endured when she was a child at the hands of Darren Lawrence is incomprehensible,” Ryan said in a release. “I commend her bravery and resilience in coming forward after so many years to get justice for herself. She is a role model for others and she demonstrates that it is never too late to speak the truth. Now that the defendant is going to prison for a very long time, hopefully, she will find peace to move forward with her life.”

In February 2020, the victim reported to Chester County detectives that she had been sexually abused by Lawrence. Investigators learned the defendant sexually abused the victim at least once a month when she was in his care at different locations in Chester County, including at his home in Kennett Township.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Chester County DA Taking Over Investigation Into Ellen Greenberg’s Death

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office is taking over the investigation into the death of Philadelphia school teacher Ellen Greenberg. She was found dead in her Manayunk apartment back in 2011. Her death was ruled a homicide before being switched to suicide. Her parents have been fighting that ruling ever since. The Chester County D.A. is taking the case now because of conflicts of interest in the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Mother Of 6 Stabbed To Death In West Philly Had Protective Order Against Fiance Charged In Her Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Six little girls will have to grow up without their mother. Ashley Lockhart was found stabbed to death inside a van in West Philadelphia. Her fiance, who she had a restraining order against, has been charged with her murder. Lockhart’s six little girls must now grow up without their mother. Lockhart is the latest victim in a growing trend of violence against women. On Monday night, out of respect for the children, the family asked us not to film a balloon release in her honor in its entirety. Green and white balloons painted the sky Monday night to honor a young...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Lawsuit: 2 Wilmington Residents Claim City Illegally Towed, Scrapped Vehicles

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Two Wilmington residents are taking the city to court, claiming it illegally towed and scrapped their vehicles over unpaid parking tickets. On Tuesday, a federal judge gave the green light for the lawsuit to move forward. Ameera Shaheed says her car was legally parked right across the street from her home when she noticed a parking enforcement officer writing tickets. “I got into a little dispute with a PEO. He said things to me and I said some things to him, in the words of ‘my car is worth more than the shirt on your back,’ and he promised...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force To Announce Convictions Of 2 Defendants For Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce the convictions of two defendants with known street group affiliations who were indicted by a Philadelphia Grand Jury for their roles in a series of shootings that occurred in the city’s Overbrook and Mantua sections in 2018 and 2019. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force to Announce Convictions of Two Defendants for Multiple Shooting Incidents, Provide Gun Crimes Update When: Monday, August 8, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kennett Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Wilmington, DE
Chester County, PA
Crime & Safety
Wilmington, DE
Crime & Safety
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
City
West Chester, PA
CBS Philly

Mark D’Amico Sentenced To 5 Years In State Prison For Role In Massive GoFundMe Scam

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Mark D’Amico has been sentenced to five years in state prison for his role in a massive GoFundMe scam that received national attention. The Burlington County Prosector’s Office says the time will be served concurrently with a 27-month Federal sentence. This is all according to a plea agreement that was made when D’Amico pleaded guilty. D’Amico’s co-conspirator, Katie McClure, was set to be sentenced Friday, but her sentencing was postponed until next month. McClure started a GoFundMe with D’Amico who was her boyfriend at the time. They made up a story about a homeless man helping pay for her gas after she was stranded on I-95. People donated more than $400,000, which McClure and Mark D’Amico spent themselves.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Fire At Camden County Townhouse Displaces Family, Officials Say

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police and firefighters responded to smoke from a Camden County townhouse Tuesday morning. They arrived on the 1400 block of Collins Court in Gloucester Township and placed the fire under control around 10 a.m. Neighboring townhomes were evacuated as a precaution, police say. The home was occupied by one adult and three children. No one was injured, however, they were displaced due to the smoke damage the home sustained. The Red Cross provided assistance. The fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Amber Alert Canceled: 17-Year-Old Missing Dover Girl Found, Police Say

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — An Amber Alert has been canceled in Dover after a teenager who went missing has been found safe. Police said previously they had reason to believe the teenager was in danger but in the end, she was found safe.  Dover police would not give details on where 17-year-old Taniyah Quail-Marker was found, but she went missing at about midnight Tuesday.  Highway signs were lit up letting people know Taniyah was missing.  Police say she left a family member’s home at the Leander Lakes apartment complex in Dover. That is where they say she left with a man.  Police said attempts to contact the 17-year-old were unsuccessful  Police say they are now making arrangements to reconnect the 17-year-old with her mother. CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.
DOVER, DE
CBS Philly

Man Killed, 2 Others Injured In Shooting Outside Popeyes In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gunfire erupted outside of a North Philadelphia fast food restaurant late Monday night. Police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. when at least two people started shooting at a car outside the Popeyes at Lehigh Avenue and Fairhill Street. One man was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man and woman were both shot and injured. CBS3 is told at least one of the victims is an employee at Popeyes. No arrests have been made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Abuse#Rape#Prison#State Trooper#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

Sesame Place Announces Changes To Diversity Programs After Recent High-Profile Racial Incidents

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Sesame Place has announced a series of actions aimed at advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion. It follows several allegations of bias against Black children. This news announced late Tuesday afternoon comes as public outcry continues for families to boycott. Sesame Place has announced a racial equity review following allegations of bias after a now-viral video sparked protests and calls for a boycott of the Bucks County theme park. The family of the two little girls alleges the costume character Rosita snubbed the Black girls during a parade on July 16. Jodi Brown, who shared the experience on Instagram, says the...
LANGHORNE, PA
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Endangered Missing Person Alert Issued For 31-Year-Old Woman Abducted By Murder Suspect In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania State police have issued an endangered missing person alert after a 31-year-old woman was abducted by a murder suspect in Chester. Police say Shameeka Thompson was abducted by 26-year-old Dehmier Harmon. Harmon is wanted for the Aug. 3 murder of Leon Culbreath on the 2100 block of Edgmont Avenue. (Credit: Pennsylvania State Police) Police say Harmon kidnapped Thompson on Friday afternoon. Thompson was last seen in the area of West 21st Street in Chester City around 4 p.m. According to state police, Thompson was abducted by Harmon, who fled in a black 2017 Nissan Sentra with the Delaware license...
CHESTER, PA
CBS Philly

Darren Arnold Sought For Allegedly Setting Fire To West Philly Home Where 150 Jugs Of Gasoline Were Found

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A West Philadelphia community is on edge as police look for an arson suspect. Authorities need your help to find 37-year-old Darren Arnold. Residents worry Arnold might return to the badly damaged home that has now become a neighborhood nuisance. If you see something, say something. It’s almost become a motto of sorts in post-9/11 America, a call to citizens to be vigilant. For a group of residents in West Philly, they’re screaming at the top of their lungs and they hope someone listens and does something before it’s too late. “This is the third or fourth incident since the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it overturned on the entrance ramp to the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remain closed as police investigate.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Person Of Interest In Custody Following Stabbing That Left Woman Dead In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection with the stabbing that left a woman in her early 30s dead in West Philadelphia on Saturday. The person is in custody is a 34-year-old man. Police say the woman was found at the 5300 block of Chestnut Street in the passenger seat of a golden Honda Odyssey with multiple stab wounds to her body, including one to her face. Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at around 8:30 a.m. Her identity is not known at the time. Police also haven’t revealed the identity of the man in custody.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot In Brewerytown Were Targeted Due To Instagram Post: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police tell CBS3 three women shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section early Sunday morning were targeted over the creation of an Instagram post. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of North Newkirk Street around 2:14 a.m. Police say a 19-year-old woman was shot nine times. She was hit three times in the upper back, three times in the cheek/neck area, and three times in the right hand. A 21-year-old woman was shot once in the forearm, once in the hand, and once in the shoulder and a 20-year-old woman was shot twice in the buttocks. All three women were transported to an area hospital and placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Corgi Found Shot In Face In Lancaster County Finds New Home

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We have good news to report about “Arthur” the corgi. You may remember this guy, he was shot in the face and left for dead in Lancaster County. Well, he is recovering and has a new forever home. He was officially adopted Saturday by the woman who found him shot and took him to get treated. Main Line Animal Rescue gave CBS3 the video and pictures from Saturday’s happy occasion. The PSPCA’s humane law enforcement team is still investigating the shooting.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Keyshlyne Patterson Wanted For Attempted Murder In North Philly Shooting Of Jhayden Gutner, Who Police Say Was Not Intended Target

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old woman is fighting for her life after being shot twice in the head and police say she was not the target. Authorities are now asking for the public’s help locating the shooter who they’ve identified as 24-year-old Keyshlyne Patterson. Credit: Philadelphia police Patterson is wanted for attempted murder and other related offenses in the shooting of 23-year-old Jhayden Gunter. The shooting happened last Sunday on the 2200 block of North Darien Street around 9:30 a.m. 23-yo Jhayden Gunter is fighting to survive after being shot twice in the head. It happened Sunday morning on N Darien St in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Darby School District Superintendent Warns Teacher Shortage ‘Going To Only Get Worse’ Without Action

DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — As the school year is slowly approaching, Upper Darby is looking into many different options on how to handle the teacher shortage. District administrators are working with the teacher’s union and parents to get creative. “Obviously there’s a national crisis and we’re not able to elude or escape that reality,” Superintendent Daniel McGarry said. School districts are in dire need of teachers nationwide, especially here at home. “We are going to hold on for as long as we can, keep our schools open for our kids and keep pushing forward,” McGarry said, “but there needs to be bigger...
UPPER DARBY, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy