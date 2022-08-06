ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashville, AL

Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
Search underway for missing Birmingham man; $100K reward offered

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo...
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident

According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.

Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
