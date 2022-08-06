Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
Birmingham mother recovering after tree falls on home, killing infant granddaughter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s been three weeks since a large tree uprooted and fell on a Birmingham home in College Hillskilling two small children and injuring a mother during severe weather. Felecia Glass’ daughter Latoya Glass was injured and had to be rushed to the hospital. Her great-granddaughter...
Missing Jefferson County man’s car found near burning house, unidentified body
The car of a missing Jefferson County husband and father of four was found Tuesday morning, just one block from where a body was discovered in a burning abandoned house. Police are not commenting on any possible link between the two investigations. They have not identified the body. Nathan Gemeinhart,...
sylacauganews.com
Wreck in downtown Sylacauga leaves two injured
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – A wreck involving multiple vehicles in downtown Sylacauga caused at least two individuals to receive further medical attention. The car crash occurred around 4:00 p.m. at the intersection of Norton Ave. and Fort Williams St. and temporarily shut down a portion of the lanes on Norton Ave.
wvtm13.com
Search underway for missing Birmingham man; $100K reward offered
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A search is underway in Jefferson County for a missing 42-year-old Birmingham man last seen Monday morning. Get the latest updates in the video above. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says Nathan Gemeinhart was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Monday wearing a blue short-sleeve polo...
Woman killed in Birmingham train crash
A 73-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle was struck by a train in Birmingham over the weekend.
Bessemer Dollar General distribution center temporarily closed due to possible rat infestation
Dollar General distribution center in Bessemer will be closed for at least two weeks due to a pest control issue.
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
35-year-old ‘armed and dangerous’ man sought after body found in burning Birmingham house
The death of a body found in a burning Birmingham home is now a homicide investigation, and police have issued an “urgent” alert for a 35-year-old man wanted for questioning. Birmingham police said they are searching for Youitt De Witt Jones, 35, in connection with the discovery of...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on I-20/59EB in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on the northbound and southbound sides of I-20/59 EB @ MP117.3 at Exit 115: Allison Bonnett Memorial in Jefferson County, according to ALGO Traffic crews. The accident happened around 3:40 p.m. Drivers were asked to use caution and avoid the area.
Kentucky man killed in CR 222 wreck
CULLMAN, Ala. – A Kentucky man was killed in a two-vehicle wreck along County Road 222 near Interstate 65 in Cullman County Monday. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Conor James Nelis, 22, of Louisville, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash involved a car and a dump truck. Check www.CullmanTribune.com for any updates. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
wbrc.com
Local business’s surveillance cameras reveal huge exhibition driving incident
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reminders of the exhibition driving that took place Sunday are still all around. Ja’Kia Winston’s family lost a loved one. Four others were injured, and there are still skid marks all over the road, with several bullet holes in neighboring businesses. “It didn’t surprise...
$42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Alabama pawn shop
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
86-year-old killed in Shelby County crash
An 86-year-old man was killed in a Shelby County crash
Dreamcakes closing both Alabama locations: ‘One cannot exist without the other’
Dreamcakes, a bakery known for its creative and decadent cupcakes, is closing two locations in Alabama after 13 years of business. Dreamcakes Bakery in Homewood and Dreamcakes Cafe in Hoover will close their doors on Saturday, Aug. 13, the company announced Tuesday on social media. “It is with great sadness...
This Alabama city was ranked 15th most pet friendly in the U.S.
Birmingham was ranked 15th on a list of the country’s most pet-friendly cities. The top three cities were Scottsdale, Tampa and Portland, respectively. The rankings were determined by health and wellness, budget and outdoor friendliness. WalletHub, the site that published the list, looked at the cost of veterinary care...
wvtm13.com
Veterans Palace to provide housing for veterans experiencing homelessness in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Veterans Palace in Ensley will soon offer veterans experiencing homelessness a place to live, eat and grow. Veteran Palace became a non-profit organization in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the process of opening the facility. Despite that hurdle, the founders remained determined to help those who fought for our country.
Scottsboro woman remains positive while battling rare bone cancer
A young woman from North Alabama is sharing her journey as she battles an extremely rare form of cancer.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham city dealing with gun violence and illegal car exhibition problems
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A 19-year-old woman died in a shooting when an exhibition event went wrong in Birmingham. City officials are working on getting lawmakers' attention to create tougher laws for exhibition driving.
wvtm13.com
Pelham PD arrests five after $10,000 worth of diesel stolen from gas station
PELHAM, Ala. — An eye-opening theft caught on camera at a Central Alabama gas station. While it may seem unusual to most people, authorities say it's actually becoming more common by the day. Watch the video above to learn how thieves are stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of fuel.
