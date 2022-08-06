ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

WOKV

Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say

Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
Action News Jax

FHP: 2 injured in Monday morning crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash blocked two lanes Monday morning on Interstate-95 at Philips Highway. STORY: Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death. According to the FHP condition report map, troopers were dispatched at 6:32 a.m. in reference to a...
First Coast News

Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
WOKV

15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area

Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
