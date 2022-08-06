Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash blocked two lanes Monday morning on Interstate-95 at Philips Highway. STORY: Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death. According to the FHP condition report map, troopers were dispatched at 6:32 a.m. in reference to a...
First Coast News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
First Coast News
Fire at auto parts shop on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
First Coast News
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
First Coast News
Watch: Bodycam video shows man charging, threatening Jacksonville officer before being killed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some) A released video of a police-involved shooting of a Jacksonville man on May 26, 2020, shows the man charged the officer and repeatedly told him "I have a gun." He also repeatedly taunted the officer, screaming at the officer, "kill me."
A 16-year-old boy shot to death was found inside a Jacksonville hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to local media outlets.
First Coast News
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W. JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane. A small white SUV...
News4Jax.com
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was arrested after another teenager was found shot to death in a hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called just before 2 a.m. to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road...
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
15-year-old in custody in connection with fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Arlington area
Jacksonville FL — A 15-year-old boy is now facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the Arlington area on Tuesday. Police say around 2 AM officers responded to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road near Atlantic Boulevard. JSO says the two were initially together at the hotel. The 15-year-old was in possession of a gun and at some point, it discharged and hit the victim. Police say the suspect then fled the scene with several guns and without calling for help. After leaving the area, the 15-year-old got rid of the guns and called police to report the incident, miles away from the initial shooting, on University Boulevard near I-95.
Missing Jacksonville dog reunited with owner after being found in New Jersey
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a reunion nearly nine months and 900 miles in the making. Sammy the Shih Tzu had to travel across the country, but he is finally back in his owner's arms. For 11 years, Sammy was Anne Heimburger's "primary pooch." He helped her get through some...
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a robbery around 2:05 a.m. Monday on Perch Drive near Arlington and Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hess said at briefing. The shooting occurred in the roadway, JSO said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
First Coast News
It took 8 months to bring Sammy back to his owner in Jacksonville. Check out the beautiful moment where they reunited if you want to shed a tear today!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
Regency Square Mall plagued with empty stores, mold and water leaks
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Regency Square Mall was once a vibrant place for locals. Its 160 stores drew in much of the Jacksonville community years ago but decades later, much of the building is empty. Many storefronts sit vacant, some boarded up, and parking lots are empty. “It's not a...
News4Jax.com
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
St. Johns County deputies searching for 2 missing men
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of two missing men. Deputies say one individual is Ogrious Tyrone Harris who is a 40-year-old man who was last seen on W. King Street in front of Karr Doctor on July 31 or Aug. 1.
News4Jax.com
Complaints lead to arrests of suspected cocaine dealers in Fernandina Beach neighborhood
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – An undercover drug investigation sparked by complaints in a Fernandina Beach neighborhood has led to the arrest of three suspected cocaine dealers, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Ephrim Peterson, 54, and Lionel Quarterman Sr., 44, were arrested last week. A...
