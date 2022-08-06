Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years
Ukrainian refugees help save a piece of Alaska's history. Ukrainian refugees help preserve one of the historical ferries in Alaska. Alaska Public Media and American Public Media published a joint investigation on Monday concerning the discrepancies on Joe Gerace's resume concerning his work, education, and military history. Several roads closed...
The media’s kill shot on Anchorage’s health director
The Anchorage Daily News and Alaska Public Media went after the Anchorage Health Department director with their long knives this week. After Joe Gerace was released from the hospital following a serious stroke, the reporters moved in on him with information they dug up that showed he had embellished his resume.
alaskapublic.org
6 takeaways from our investigation of Anchorage health director Joe Gerace
Joe Gerace, who resigned suddenly as Anchorage health director on Monday citing his own health, used a fabricated resume to get the job, an investigation by American Public Media and Alaska Public Media has found. Gerace lied about his degrees, exaggerated his military experience, and misled the city about his medical training. In an interview prior to his resignation, Gerace veered between defending his resume as factual and admitting that it was misleading. Mayor Dave Bronson has yet to respond to the revelations or explain what his administration did to vet Gerace. “Joe’s service to Anchorage and the Anchorage Health Department is greatly appreciated,” Bronson said in a press release announcing Gerace’s resignation. “I will miss his dedication, hard work, and commitment to help our city’s underserved.”
nomadlawyer.org
Alaska: 7 Best Places You Should Explore In Alaska, United States
Are you interested in visiting Alaska United States? Then read this article! You will learn more about this state than you ever thought possible. This western U.S. state is located on the northwest corner of North America and is bordered by Canada’s British Columbia and Yukon territory. You will also find information on the state’s history and natural wonders. Whether you’re looking to make a trip for business or leisure, you’ll enjoy this region of the world.
Back on the Streets of Anchorage After Pandemic Pause
Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be in Anchorage this week, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
alaskasnewssource.com
Little Susitna River Flooding
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway...
akbizmag.com
Providence Alaska Appoints New CEO
The chief executive of Providence Alaska—the nonprofit healthcare network with hospitals in Anchorage, Seward, Valdez, and Kodiak—is retiring, to be succeeded by the head of Anchorage’s largest private employer. Ella Goss, CEO of Providence Alaska Medical Center, has been chosen to serve as Providence Alaska CEO, effective...
alaskasnewssource.com
Illegally dumped fish waste could lead to bears and fines, warns Fish and Game
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is a popular time to be out on the water in Alaska with so many looking to fill freezers with fish ahead of the colder seasons. But, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is warning that it could cost fishermen for not discarding fish waste legally.
akbizmag.com
Anchorage Museum “Re-Indigenizes” Downtown Mural
A whitewashed surface covers the former history timeline on the side of the RIM Architects building, adjacent to Anchorage City Hall, in preparation for a new mural. A mural overlooking the parking lot of Anchorage city hall is being reworked with a new design representing the Indigenous history of the place in more than a single corner.
alaskasnewssource.com
Telling Alaska’s Story : Preserving the history of Independence Mine
HATCHER PASS, Alaska (KTUU) - The buildings of Independence Mine State Historical Park stand today as a reminder of a gold mining operation in Hatcher Pass that had its heyday long ago. Independence Mine is a place where Alaskans and visitors can still poke inside the bunk house and other...
Alaska Communications To Provide Satellite Connectivity to Support the Lower Yukon School District’s Families and Students With Home Internet Service
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Alaska Communications will provide home internet to educators, students and families in 10 villages in the Lower Yukon School District (LYSD) using hybrid satellite technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005209/en/ In addition to providing middle mile satellite connectivity, Alaska Communications is collaborating with New Horizons Telecom to design and install the equipment needed to deliver internet access directly to students’ homes in their villages in western Alaska.
kinyradio.com
Chris Kurka, Paul Hueper sit down for Alaska Landmine interview
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Gubernatorial candidate and Alaska Rep. Christopher Kurka, along with Lt. Gov. candidate Paul Hueper, sat down for an interview last week with the Alaska Landmine. Kurka and Hueper were asked about their thoughts on a number of issues. Kurka spoke to the main reason he is...
alaskapublic.org
Man in Alaska corrections department custody dies
A man in state corrections custody while facing charges has died at an Anchorage prison, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Monday. Austin Earl Wilson, 34, was pronounced dead Friday at the Anchorage Correctional Complex, a statement from the department said. Wilson is the seventh person to die in department custody this year, the agency said.
kdll.org
Alaska Farmers Market Week kicks off
This week is Farmers Market Week — both around the country and in Alaska. From Aug. 7 to 13, the Alaska Farmers Market Association is celebrating the growth and impact of markets across the state. To commemorate the week, the association’s Executive Director, Homer’s Robbi Mixon, is spotlighting Alaska’s...
midnightsunak.com
Alaska conservatives launch group to encourage ‘yes’ vote on constitutional convention
A group of conservative Alaskans, headed by a leading member of the Alaska Republican Party, has formed a new campaign organization intended to encourage Alaskans to call a constitutional convention and allow sweeping changes in the way Alaska runs its government, sets its budget and regulates the lives of its residents.
travelawaits.com
9 Foods You Must Experience In Alaska And Where To Find Them
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Alaska can conjure images of glaciers, the northern lights, and maybe moose, but cuisine might not cross your mind when thinking of the Great Land. Truth be told, Alaska has a host of must-try local dishes. From wild-caught seafood fresh from the North Pacific Ocean and wild berries grown in rich glacial soils to the distinctive taste of reindeer, Alaska has several local delicacies. TravelAwaits contributors Heide Brandes and Meryl Pearlstein tell us all about their favorite Alaska foods and where to find them while in Anchorage.
fox5ny.com
Wanna trade? East Coast battles heat while Alaska braves snow
DENALI, Alaska - Some states baking in the country’s latest heat wave may want to trade places with Alaska where it’s cold and snowing in some parts. People in central Alaska woke up Tuesday to light snow that swept across parts of the state overnight. But the snow didn’t last long as it melted when warmer afternoon temperatures kicked in, according to the National Weather Service.
kinyradio.com
Whetman Wins Inaugural IRONMAN Alaska, Coleman Top Alaskan
Canada's Liz Cullen celebrates her winning women's finish at Sunday's IRONMAN Alaska on the University of Alaska Southeast campus in Juneau. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 49th state’s rugged reputation was put to the test and passed by roughly 1,000 athletes on Sunday as the inaugural IRONMAN Alaska triathlon started on the shores of Auke Lake, traveled an adventurous Glacier Highway, toured scenic backroads and trails and deposited the perseverant into the welcoming embraces of the local population.
alaskasnewssource.com
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to summer?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fireweed is already high this year — nearly six feet tall — and like the two colors that we see of pink and white, they correspond with two tales of what it means for the upcoming winter. Alaska Botanical Garden Education Specialist Patrick Ryan...
kinyradio.com
Man steals DOT truck in Fairbanks, later arrested in Wasilla
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A Fairbanks resident was arrested Monday after authorities located a truck he allegedly stole from an Alaska Department of Transportation yard in Fairbanks. Troopers report that on Sunday at about 11:30 in the evening, an individual was caught on security footage breaking into a Fairbanks area...
