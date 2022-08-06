ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

The Oregonian

Oregon wolf killing spurs $11.5k reward for shooter

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

How to spot destructive emerald ash borer in Oregon

Do you have ash in your yard or neighborhood? Oregon experts discovered the invasive emerald ash borer in Forest Grove in late June. The emerald ash borer, originally from Asia, is predicted to have devastating effects on Oregon’s ash trees, including a species native to the state. Experts say the beetle threatens urban tree canopies and could impact water systems and nursery businesses.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities

Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

5 things to know on Jaime Herrera Beutler, Joe Kent race

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has fallen to third place behind Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent, leaving the six-term incumbent on the edge of defeat. Here’s the latest in the 3rd Congressional District race in Washington state:. 1. Clark County key. On Tuesday, the remaining 10,000 estimated Clark County...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure

Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Emily’s List endorses Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th District race

Emily’s List, which supports Democratic pro-choice women, announced Tuesday it is endorsing Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race. The two-woman race will pit McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, against Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former Happy Valley mayor and one of two women on the November ballot who could become the first Latina elected to Congress from Oregon. The other is Andrea Salinas, the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 6th District.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, concedes to GOP challenger Joe Kent in SW Washington race

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by an intraparty challenger. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former...
WASHINGTON STATE
