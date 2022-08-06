Read full article on original website
Oregon wildlife rescue sees increase in patients due to wildfires, heat waves
With singed whiskers and burned paws from a wildfire, a baby bobcat wandered into a neighborhood east of Springfield in search of safety and food. Community members found the bobcat in a chicken coop and brought her into the Chintimini Wildlife Center to be treated for injuries, dehydration and parasites.
Oregon wildfires: Monitor fires burning in Oregon with this wildfire tracker
Oregon firefighters are battling wildfires around the central and southern parts of the state. As the wildfire season ramps up, The Oregonian/OregonLive has developed a map that lets users track information on each fire in the state and beyond. The map pulls updates from the National Interagency Fire Center, the...
Oregon wolf killing spurs $11.5k reward for shooter
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is looking for the person or people who fatally shot a collared wolf in northeastern Oregon last week, and conservation groups have offered a $11,500 reward to anyone whose tip leads to an arrest or citation. A 2-year-old female wolf known as...
How to spot destructive emerald ash borer in Oregon
Do you have ash in your yard or neighborhood? Oregon experts discovered the invasive emerald ash borer in Forest Grove in late June. The emerald ash borer, originally from Asia, is predicted to have devastating effects on Oregon’s ash trees, including a species native to the state. Experts say the beetle threatens urban tree canopies and could impact water systems and nursery businesses.
Oregon gas prices dip below $5 a gallon for the first time in months
Relief at the gas pump hit a milestone this week as prices tumbled below $5 per gallon in Oregon for the first time since May. The average price per gallon in Oregon was $4.91 on Tuesday. Last week, the state average was $5.05 per gallon. The price drop reflects a...
Canadian mother fakes deaths of herself and young son, then flees to Oregon under false name, federal authorities allege
A woman accused of faking the death of herself and her young son, then fleeing Canada and living under a friend’s name in Oregon to avoid a custody dispute faces federal charges of aggravated identity theft and possession of false identification documents. Paperwork found in Dawn Marie Walker’s car...
Readers respond: Expand Oregon’s clean-fuels program
We are fortunate to live in a state that is taking bold action to transition away from fossil fuels and do so in a way that benefits our economy and our communities. But we must do more. We have a great opportunity right now to expand and strengthen Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program.
Readers respond: Justice for those with disabilities
Last month’s 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act reminds me that our justice system still fails people experiencing autism and other developmental disabilities. For example, people with developmental disabilities, both male and female, are sexually assaulted seven times more than non-disabled people. They are arrested far more often as non-disabled people, and even more frequently if they have another marginalized identity.
Emmett Till’s accuser will not face criminal charges, Mississippi grand jury decides
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago, despite revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman, a prosecutor said Tuesday. After hearing more than seven...
Governor candidate Christine Drazan says Oregon needs state of emergency on homelessness
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan on Monday called for declaring a state of emergency on homelessness in Oregon as she seeks to distinguish herself in a three-way race.
Oregon’s Indigenous language institute continues to thrive as it crosses 25-year mark
Decades of government policies aimed at forcibly assimilating Native Americans, guided by the notion of “kill the Indian and save the man,” included generations of Indigenous children ripped away from their families and placed in boarding schools, where speaking their language was forbidden. The cumulative result was the...
5 things to know on Jaime Herrera Beutler, Joe Kent race
U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler has fallen to third place behind Donald Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent, leaving the six-term incumbent on the edge of defeat. Here’s the latest in the 3rd Congressional District race in Washington state:. 1. Clark County key. On Tuesday, the remaining 10,000 estimated Clark County...
Justice Department asks judge to block Idaho abortion ban as lawsuit gets underway
The U.S. Department of Justice asked a federal judge this week to bar Idaho from enforcing its near-total abortion ban while a lawsuit pitting federal health care law against state anti-abortion legislation is underway. Meanwhile, the Republican-led Idaho Legislature is asking for permission to intervene in the federal case, just...
Opinion: Oregonians deserve an honest accounting of corrections chief’s tenure
Singh is executive director of the Oregon Justice Resource Center. As Oregon Department of Corrections chief Colette Peters makes the jump to the federal Bureau of Prisons as its new director, it’s worth considering the legacy she leaves behind. It’s not what she and others would have people believe. Whether it be health and safety issues for incarcerated people, physical and sexual abuse in prisons, corruption in the system or turnover in leadership, problems in Oregon almost mirror those seen nationally. These concerns have been identified by Oregon Department of Corrections employees, contractors, volunteers, people in custody, family members, advocates, journalists and those suing the system.
Emily’s List endorses Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th District race
Emily’s List, which supports Democratic pro-choice women, announced Tuesday it is endorsing Jamie McLeod-Skinner in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race. The two-woman race will pit McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat, against Republican nominee Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former Happy Valley mayor and one of two women on the November ballot who could become the first Latina elected to Congress from Oregon. The other is Andrea Salinas, the Democratic nominee for Oregon’s 6th District.
Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to impeach Donald Trump, concedes to GOP challenger Joe Kent in SW Washington race
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, one of two Republican members of Washington’s congressional delegation who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has conceded her reelection bid after being overtaken in late vote tallies by an intraparty challenger. Trump had targeted the six-term incumbent and endorsed Joe Kent, a former...
Constitution Party fined for holding secret nominating meetings, could have its candidates kept off the ballot
The Constitution Party of Oregon has been fined $450 and its candidates could be kept off Oregon’s fall ballot because top party leaders only told each other, not rank-and-file members, about the nominating meetings they held this summer. At those unpublicized meetings, held in May, June and July, members...
