Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop has been remembered as a man focused on a career in law enforcement.

Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car.

His mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy Saturday that her 24-year-old son “destroyed any barriers that got in his way. He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.”

WRTV-TV reports that dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the funeral at ITOWN Church in Fishers, Indiana.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.