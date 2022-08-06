ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work

By Associated Press
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer killed during a traffic stop has been remembered as a man focused on a career in law enforcement.

Elwood police Officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car.

His mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy Saturday that her 24-year-old son “destroyed any barriers that got in his way. He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.”

WRTV-TV reports that dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the funeral at ITOWN Church in Fishers, Indiana.

