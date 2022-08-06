ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

Williamsville man pleads guilty to harassment charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Christian McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally harassing a victim through calls and texts. The harassment is said to have taken place between Aug. 16, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019.
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable. Anyone with information is asked to text […]
News 4 Buffalo

Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Missing 59-year-old woman in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A 59-year-old woman from West Seneca is missing. According to West Seneca police, she was last seen in the area of Mineral Springs and Harlem Road after going in an unknown direction. She is believed to be traveling on foot. Darlene Vacanti was last seen...
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash

EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden. According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
EDEN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police
WIVB

44-year-old Eden man dead after early morning motorcycle crash

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning. Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police. A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown man sentenced to prison on weapon charge

A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after entering a guilty plea to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree: loaded firearm, a Class C felony. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced on Monday that 53-year-old Aaron Davis was sentenced July 12 by Judge David Foley to a determinate state prison term of 5 years, with 5 years post-release supervision. Davis was sentenced as a violent felony offender after having two felony convictions within 10 years.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Gerry Woman Jailed Following Alleged Machete Attack

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 64-year-old Town of Gerry woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a person with her vehicle before attacking them with a machete last week. New York State Police arrested Mary Butler on Thursday following the alleged incident on Route 380. An investigation...
GERRY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced To State Prison Term In Jamestown Drug Raid

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Brocton man will spend six years in state prison on felony drug charges in connection with a 2021 drug raid in Jamestown. Richard Sendall was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court after the DA’s Office said he plead guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy