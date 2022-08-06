Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
Jamestown Police arrested 4 suspects after a chase led to drugs being found
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police arrested four people after a chase led to a drug discovery Tuesday. According to the news release, police spotted a wanted parolee, Samuel Pointer, and tried to arrest him. Officers said that it led to a high-speed chase through Ellicott and it ended in...
Buffalo police investigating motorcycle crash on Abbott Road
Police said around 8:15 a.m. a motorcycle and another vehicle were involved in a crash near Abbott Road and Strathmore Avenue
Williamsville man pleads guilty to harassment charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Williamsville man pleaded guilty last Thursday to one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree. Christian McCaffrey, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of intentionally harassing a victim through calls and texts. The harassment is said to have taken place between Aug. 16, 2019, and Dec. 21, 2019.
Jamestown Man Allegedly Busted With Drugs In Overnight Traffic Stop
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Jamestown man was allegedly busted with several illegal drug compounds overnight Tuesday during a traffic stop on the city’s eastside. Jamestown Police officers conducted a traffic stop on Tyler Elsesser’s vehicle in the area of East Second near Cowing Streets....
Buffalo Police investigating Niagara Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on Niagara Street, near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue, just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning. According to detectives, a 35-year-old Buffalo man was shot while outside. He was taken to ECMC by ambulance and is reportedly stable. Anyone with information is asked to text […]
Man arrested on gun charges from domestic incident
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department announced Saturday that an arrest has been made stemming from a domestic incident in July. On July 5 at approximately 4:15 a.m., police responded to a call about a man with a gun. At the scene, they learned of the domestic incident that resulted in shots fired, […]
Missing 59-year-old woman in West Seneca
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A 59-year-old woman from West Seneca is missing. According to West Seneca police, she was last seen in the area of Mineral Springs and Harlem Road after going in an unknown direction. She is believed to be traveling on foot. Darlene Vacanti was last seen...
Eden Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash
EDEN, N.Y. — A 44-year-old man has died following a motorcycle accident early Tuesday morning in the town of Eden. According to the Town of Eden Police Department, Raymond W. Feldman lost control of the motorcycle while driving on Belknap Road. After losing control, Feldman reportedly drove off the road and hit the ground. Someone in the area reported the crash to police around 2:12 a.m.
Group of off-road vehicles drive down Elmwood
News 4 has reached out to Buffalo Police about this incident and was told "they have no comment at this time."
Williamsville man admits to aggravated harassment; case against co-defendant pending
Christian McCaffrey will be sentenced in October.
44-year-old Eden man dead after early morning motorcycle crash
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Eden man is dead after a motorcycle accident Early Tuesday morning. Raymond Feldman was driving down Belknap Road when he lost control, veered off the pavement and hit the ground, according to Eden Police. A passerby found Feldman around 2:12 a.m. and called...
Buffalo Police: Man shot Sunday morning on Niagara Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said a 35-year-old ma is recovering after an early morning shooting Sunday. Officers were called on reports of a shooting on Niagara Street just before 6 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man that was hit by gunfire while outside.
Jamestown man sentenced to prison on weapon charge
A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve time in state prison after entering a guilty plea to criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree: loaded firearm, a Class C felony. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced on Monday that 53-year-old Aaron Davis was sentenced July 12 by Judge David Foley to a determinate state prison term of 5 years, with 5 years post-release supervision. Davis was sentenced as a violent felony offender after having two felony convictions within 10 years.
Woman accused of hitting person with car, then attacking with machete in front of 4 kids
Gerry, N.Y. — A 64-year-old woman was arrested after hitting another woman with her car and smacking her with a machete Thursday, troopers said. Mary Butler, 64, of Gerry, was driving with four kids in the car on County Route 380 in Jamestown, according to a news release from state police, when she swerved and hit a woman on the side of the road with her car.
Gerry Woman Jailed Following Alleged Machete Attack
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 64-year-old Town of Gerry woman is behind bars after allegedly hitting a person with her vehicle before attacking them with a machete last week. New York State Police arrested Mary Butler on Thursday following the alleged incident on Route 380. An investigation...
Buffalo Man Charged For Threatening To Kill Black Shoppers On Twitter
A Black resident said he tweeted out a fake threat to commit killings against Black people in his community to see if racists would "agree" with him.
Man charged with DWI after rear-ending Tonawanda Police vehicle
TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Tonawanda man has been charged with DWI, among other things, after his vehicle reportedly rear-ended a City of Tonawanda Police vehicle around 5 a.m. Saturday. The collision happened at the intersection of Delaware Street and Delton Street, as the police vehicle was stopped at a red light, according to CTPD. […]
North Tonawanda police officer steps up to help veteran living in their vehicle
After working with the VA for months trying to find something and having the VA supplement a hotel bill, in March, the money ran out, and Doug says they were forced on the road.
Man Sentenced To State Prison Term In Jamestown Drug Raid
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old Brocton man will spend six years in state prison on felony drug charges in connection with a 2021 drug raid in Jamestown. Richard Sendall was sentenced Friday in Chautauqua County Court after the DA’s Office said he plead guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class B felonies.
Buffalo Man Arrested for Shooting and Killing His Own Brother
BUFFALO, NY – A Buffalo man, 24-year-old Jerome A. Cole has been charged for shooting...
