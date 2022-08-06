ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
LOCKPORT, NY
#The Purple Heart#Purple Heart Day
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced

AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
AMHERST, NY
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year

Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved

It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
BUFFALO, NY
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
BUFFALO, NY
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022

Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
SPCA Monday: Juliet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr

If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
LOCKPORT, NY
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York

Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
Buffalo, NY
