$72.9 million facelift planned for Niagara Falls, Lockport senior apartments
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A New Jersey senior housing developer will buy two Niagara County properties in a $72.9 million acquisition and renovation. Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions LLC of Englewood Cliffs has the 200-unit Niagara Towers in Niagara Falls and the 150-unit Urban Towers in Lockport under contract. Orbach is working with the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency on a tax-exempt financing package for both deals.
Potential extension of bike path coming for Lancaster, Cheektowaga
New York State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace was joined by State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and others on Tuesday in Lancaster to announce funding for a potential extension of the Lancaster and Cheektowaga bike paths. Read more here:
Elma house is Erie County's 18th million-dollar home sale this year
ELMA, N.Y. — A suburban house became the 18th residential property in Erie County to sell for more than $1 million this year when it was acquired by a doctor connected to Roswell Park Comprehensive Care Center. According to an Aug. 8 filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office,...
AG responds to ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend. The event has featured speakers including former president Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Folks in Batavia have already been protesting the event and...
Funding for Amherst inclusive playground announced
AMHERST, N.Y. — State funding has been secured to build an inclusive playground in Amherst Central Park. New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is touring the state and made the announcement of $1 million secured for the park while in Amherst on Monday. “Every child should have a...
Something Brand New at The Erie County Fair This Year
Here in Western New York, you know that summer is in the final home stretch when the Erie County Fair kicks off at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. The Erie County Fair will begin tomorrow and run through August 21st in Hamburg, which is always a fun time for Buffalonians. It's something many of us look forward to every year and the weather looks phenomenal after Tuesday for the fair; not overly humid and plenty of sun, with not much rain.
This Awful Buffalo, New York Road Will Finally Be Improved
It looks like East Buffalo will finally be once again connected to downtown, without the headaches of potholes and a more walk and bike-friendly roadway. U.S. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that $25 million dollars have been secured for downtown Buffalo through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant program.
Burmese flag raised outside of Buffalo City Hall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo officials joined others Saturday in Niagara Square to raise the Burmese flag outside of City Hall. The annual ceremony recognizes the advent of democracy in Burma, which is now known as Myanmar. It happened 34 years ago this month. Speakers on Saturday reflected on the...
SPCA Serving Erie County rescues farm animals and dogs in Orchard Park
The SPCA Serving Erie County announced it rescued farm animals and dogs from a property in Orchard Park on Sunday afternoon.
Big Lots answer to Western New York complaints
Big Lots answers multiple complaints from customers who came forward to 7 Problem Solvers, after story with a Buffalo customer last week
Guide to Erie County Fair Events 2022
Wed, Aug 10 - Sun, Aug 21. Who is ready for A Roaring Good Time!? From rides to food, animals to shows, the Erie County Fair is the “bee’s knees”. We’ll see you, ... The Butterfly Exhibit will provide you the opportunity for up-close interaction with butterflies while learning about their role as pollinators, characteristics ...
Pembroke family’s insurance claim denied as house continues cracking
A family in Pembroke is trying to figure out how they'll cover the loss of their home as the foundation continues to crack.
Animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money
The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.
Spotted lanternfly sighting in West Seneca likely was isolated incident
The spotted lanternfly, which is known to cause damage to crops, is a planthopper from Asia.
SPCA Monday: Juliet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s SPCA Monday at News 4, and this afternoon we met Juliet. Juliet is a beautiful 12-year-old cat, with a luxurious coat and gentle demeanor. Even though this feline is in her golden years, she’s still inquisitive and loves to relax with some good pets on her stomach. She’s looking for a quiet and mature home to live out the rest of her relaxed life.
Bills Elvis Tailgate Fundraiser for Aaron Salter Jr
If you know anything about our beloved “Bills Elvis” John Lang, you know he loves 2 things. #2. Giving back to the community. He joined forces Lock 34 Bar & Grill, Gonzo’s, the Niagara Hotel (& some other AMAZING local business) to host a Community Tailgate to honor the life of Aaron Salter, Jr.
Niagara County woman shares love for neglected farm animals in new documentary
Watch the interview here.
University District residents protest planned opioid addiction treatment facility
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Neighbors who live in the University District of Buffalo are rallying against the Hopewell Center Substance Abuse Clinic, which is set to open at the Cleveland Hill plaza on Kensington Avenue next year. It's not just because of the impact neighbors believe this addiction treatment center...
18 Most Overrated Things In Buffalo, New York
Buffalo is one of the proudest communities in the United States. What do they think is overrated about it, though?. It's not meant to be negative, though easy to go there of course. The things in Western New York that its own people say are overrated, given too much credit, or not really that good. This was a question put up on Facebook, as seen below.
Protestors support local tenant evicted by landlords
A number of protestors gathered outside the home of a local landlord on Monday to show support of tenant Deborah Brenner, who was recently evicted from here residence. Read more here:
